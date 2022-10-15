NEET MDS 2022: Revised Cutoff List Released, Get Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2022 Revised Cutoff: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences has released the revised cutoff for the NEET MDS 2022 exams. The revised cutoff has been released after lowering the qualifying percentile. Students who appeared for the NEET MDS 2022 exams can check the revised cutoff list here.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences reduced the qualifying percentile based on the instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates can check the NEET MDS 2022 Revised cutoff through the PDF link available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link to check the revised cutoff list is also available here.

How to check the NEET MDS 2022 Revised Cutoff

The NEET MDS 2022 Revised cutoff is available as a pdf document. The cutoff list will contain the cutoff marks as per the category. Check the steps given here to download the revised cutoff list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS 2022 Revised cutoff list link

Step 3: The Pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET MDS Revised cutoff list for further reference

Details given on the NEET MDS 2022 Revised Cutoff

The revised cutoff list of NEET MDS 2022 will contain the category, minimum qualifying criteria as per the information bulletin, cut-off score as per the information bulletin (out of 960), revised minimum qualifying criteria, revised cut-off score (out of 960)

