NEET MDS 2023: Examinations postponed to March 2023, Check Revised Schedule Here

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has postponed the NEET MDS 2023 examinations. According to the revised schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 exams will be conducted on March 1, 2023. The NBE had earlier re-scheduled the exams to January 8, 2023.

According to the notification available on the official website the Dental Council of India has now communicated the decision of the Executive Committee taken in a meeting held on November 7, 2022, where it was decided that the NEET MDS 2023 exams will be conducted in the month of March 2023. According to this, the exams will now be conducted on March 1, 2023.

The notification further states that the NEET MDS 2023 Exam information bulletin and the online applications for the exams will be available on the official website soon.

FMGE 2023 Exams postponed

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has also postponed the FMGE 2023 exams scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. As per the revised schedule, the FMGE December 2023 exams will now be conducted on January 20, 2023. The FMGE 2022 exams have been postponed due to the MCD Elections to be held on December 4, 2022.

The Admit Card for the December 2022 exam will be released on January 13, 2023, and the results are expected to be announced on February 10, 2023.

About NEET MDS

NEET MDS examinations are conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for the admissions to Masters of Dental Surgery courses offered in 259 Dental Colleges across the country. Candidates applying must have qualified the BDS Exams will the required minimum marks. Those in the final year of their BDS programme can also apply for the MDS exams.

