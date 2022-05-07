NEET PG 2022: Fake Circular Claiming Exam Postponement Goes Viral, Busted by NBE

NEET PG 2022 Postponement - Fake Circular Goes Viral: Even as the clamour demanding postponement of NEET PG 2022 Exam grows louder, a fake circular claiming deferment of the postgraduate medical entrance exam went viral among the aspirants. As per reports, a fake letter which said that NEET PG 2022 Postponed has been doing the rounds on social media and among medical aspirant groups. However, NBEMS - National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has claimed that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has not been postponed, and will be held as scheduled on 21st May 2022. The announcement has ended the uncertainty around the postponement of NEET PG 2022 Exam, which has been demanded by aspirants for nearly 2 months now.

The said letter claiming that National Board of Examinations, NEW Delhi has postponed the ðððð-ðð ðððð is ð ððð.#FakeNewsAlert #stayinformed pic.twitter.com/tbp9HkpsiY — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 7, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Postponement Fake Circular busted by NBE

Earlier in the day, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) busted a fake circular which had been doing rounds on social media claiming that the exam has been postponed until July 2022. Offering much needed clarity, NBE issued a statement saying “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.” The fake notice has also been busted by PIB in Odisha through a tweet sent from its official account.

Scan QR Code to Verify Authenticity of Circular

Offering clarification on the matter, NBE said that no such letter claiming any delay or postponement in the NEET PG 2022 exam has been issued by the board. Moreover, NBE also advised medical aspirants and other stakeholders to not fall for any such false notices or messages being circulated on social media and instead refer to the official sources for any such information. Officials from the Board also mentioned that all NBE Notices since July 2022 come with scannable QR codes and to verify the authenticity of the document, the same should be scanned and it should lead to the official website where the circular was made available.

In addition to this, aspirants and candidates who have been registered for NEET PG 2022 exam have also been directed to reach out to the NBEMS helpline at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal- exam.natboard.edu.in; to get details about the exam date or schedule. Earlier in the day, a group of over 15000 medical aspirants including Doctors submitted a letter / memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the NEET PG 2022 postponement matter. So far, neither PMO or Education Ministry has responded to the letter submitted by the aspirants demanding postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Postponement: 15000 Medical Interns write to PM Modi seeking deferment of Medical Entrance Exam