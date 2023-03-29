NEET PG 2023 Counselling To Starts Soon, Check List of Documents Required To Apply

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will be conducting NEET PG counselling 2023 this year too. MCC conducts NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 50% state quota seats for admission to state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities across the country.

MCC is yet to announce NEET PG 2023 counselling date. Once available, candidates can check the NEET PG counselling 2023 dates at the official website – mcc.nic.in. Before releasing the complete schedule, MCC might announce NEET PG 2023 counselling dates. Only those candidates who have qualified in NEET PG can participate in the counselling process. MCC conducts 4 rounds of NEET PG 2023 All India Quota counselling - round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Date Update

As per some media reports, it is expected that NEET PG counselling might begin in July. The complete NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule is likely to be released in the last week of June. Last year the NEET PG counselling dates were announced in July. Whereas, the seat allotment process was held between September to December. NEET PG counselling includes stages like - registration, choice filling, seat allotment result, and reporting. Candidates have to do online registration in all three rounds of counselling except for the last one - stray vacancy round.

List of Documents Required for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration

To register for NEET PG counselling, candidates also have to upload the specified documents. They must keep in mind that NEET PG documents must be in the prescribed format. They can check below the list of documents for NEET PG counselling registration -

NEET PG scorecard

NEET PG admit card

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Certificate

Registration certificate issued by NMC

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet

Caste Certificates (If required)

PwD certificates (If required)

Aadhaar card and one other ID proof

