NEET UG: Around 17 Lakh Students Appeared For 96,077 Seats Last Year, Says Report

According to the reports, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare shared the last three years of data on the number of medical seats available for the students who are appearing for the NEET UG examination in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Check details here

Updated: Mar 28, 2023 18:45 IST
NEET UG 2023: According to the reports, over 18 lakh students registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate last year, of which, 17.64 lakhs appeared, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Bharati Pravin Pavar explained in a written reply to Lok Sabha. The minister also informed the past three year's data on the number of medical seats, out of which 83,275 seats were vacant in 2020, 92,065 seats vacant in 2021 and 96,077 seats vacant in 2022.

Past Year’s NEET UG Statistics 

According to the reports, the number of students who appeared in NEET UG in the last three years as per the NTA is mentioned in the table given below:

Year

Number of Students Registered

Number of Students Appeared 

2022

18,72,343

17,64,571

2021

16,14,777

15,44,273

2020

15,97,435

13,66,945

NEET UG Seat Availability 

Number of undergraduate (UG) seats available for medical education in the past three years are given in the table below:

Year

Availability of Medical Seats (UG)

2022

96,077

2021

92,065

2020

83,275

NEET Admission 2023 

Speaking on the admission process, Pavar said that the regulations on graduate and postgraduate medical education provide for conducting common counselling through NEET scores. She further added that the common counselling for admission to AIQ seats, central institutions, and deemed universities is conducted by the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Services at the Centre level.

Whereas the common counselling for all the seats for Super speciality programmes is also held by the Medical Counselling Committee, the reports further added.

