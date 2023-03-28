NEET UG: Around 17 Lakh Students Appeared For 96,077 Seats Last Year, Says Report

NEET UG 2023: According to the reports, over 18 lakh students registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate last year, of which, 17.64 lakhs appeared, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Bharati Pravin Pavar explained in a written reply to Lok Sabha. The minister also informed the past three year's data on the number of medical seats, out of which 83,275 seats were vacant in 2020, 92,065 seats vacant in 2021 and 96,077 seats vacant in 2022.

Past Year’s NEET UG Statistics

According to the reports, the number of students who appeared in NEET UG in the last three years as per the NTA is mentioned in the table given below:

Year Number of Students Registered Number of Students Appeared 2022 18,72,343 17,64,571 2021 16,14,777 15,44,273 2020 15,97,435 13,66,945

NEET UG Seat Availability

Number of undergraduate (UG) seats available for medical education in the past three years are given in the table below:

Year Availability of Medical Seats (UG) 2022 96,077 2021 92,065 2020 83,275

NEET Admission 2023

Speaking on the admission process, Pavar said that the regulations on graduate and postgraduate medical education provide for conducting common counselling through NEET scores. She further added that the common counselling for admission to AIQ seats, central institutions, and deemed universities is conducted by the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Services at the Centre level.

Whereas the common counselling for all the seats for Super speciality programmes is also held by the Medical Counselling Committee, the reports further added.

