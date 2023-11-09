  1. Home
NEET PG 2024 Exam Dates Announced, Check MDS, FMGE Tentative Schedule Here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released a tentative schedule for the NEET PG, MDS, FMGE 2024 exams. Students can check the complete schedule here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 9, 2023 16:25 IST
NEET 2024 Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the tentative schedule for the NEET PG, MDS, FMGE and other medical examinations to be held in 2024. Students can check the exam calendar and the tentative schedule below. 

The exam calendar begins with the FMGE December 2023 session exams scheduled to be held on January 20, 2024. The DMB/DrNB final practical exams for the October 2023 session will be conducted in January/February 2024. The NEET MDS 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 Tentative Schedule

Name of Examination

Date of Examination (Tentative)

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination - Oct 2023

January/February 2024

FMGE December 2023

January 20 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023

January 20, 2024

NEET-MDS 2024

February 9, 2024

FET 2023

February 18, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023

February/March 2024

NEET-PG 2024

March 3, 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test

March 16, 2024

FNB Exit Examination 2023

March/April 2024

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – April 2024

April 24, 25, 26 and 27, 2024

DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024

May 19, 2024

Formative Assessment Test 2023

June 9, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024

June 13, 14, 15, 2024

FMGE June 2024

June 30, 2024

Students preparing to appear for the medical examinations in 2024 are advised to visit the official website to check the tentative schedule. The confirmed dates of each examination will be released by officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates and changes regarding the exam dates.

