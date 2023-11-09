NEET PG 2024 Exam Dates Announced, Check MDS, FMGE Tentative Schedule Here

NEET 2024 Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the tentative schedule for the NEET PG, MDS, FMGE and other medical examinations to be held in 2024. Students can check the exam calendar and the tentative schedule below.

The exam calendar begins with the FMGE December 2023 session exams scheduled to be held on January 20, 2024. The DMB/DrNB final practical exams for the October 2023 session will be conducted in January/February 2024. The NEET MDS 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 Tentative Schedule

Name of Examination Date of Examination (Tentative) DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination - Oct 2023 January/February 2024 FMGE December 2023 January 20 2024 Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 January 20, 2024 NEET-MDS 2024 February 9, 2024 FET 2023 February 18, 2024 NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 February/March 2024 NEET-PG 2024 March 3, 2024 Foreign Dental Screening Test March 16, 2024 FNB Exit Examination 2023 March/April 2024 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – April 2024 April 24, 25, 26 and 27, 2024 DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024 May 19, 2024 Formative Assessment Test 2023 June 9, 2024 NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024 June 13, 14, 15, 2024 FMGE June 2024 June 30, 2024

Students preparing to appear for the medical examinations in 2024 are advised to visit the official website to check the tentative schedule. The confirmed dates of each examination will be released by officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates and changes regarding the exam dates.

