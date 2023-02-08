NEET PG 2023: Internship Completion Date Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG 2023 Internship: Ministry of Health has extended the MBBS Internship cutoff date for the NEET PG 2023 Admissions. According to the revised dates, candidates applying for the NEET PG 2023 exams have time until August 11, 2023, to complete their internship.

Currently, the last date for students to complete their MBBS Internship is June 30, 2023. The date extension to August 11, 2023, is the second time that the National Board of Examination has extended the internship cutoff date. As per the notification released, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exams due to the delay in the internship programme has decided to extend the last date for the completion of the internship to August 11, 2023.

Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

Along with the NEET PG 2023 Internship, the ministry has also extended the internship eligibility date for the NEET MDS 2023 students to June 30, 2023. The Ministry added that more than 3000 BDS students across the country were deemed ineligible to apply for the NEET MDS 2023 exams due to the delay in their internship. MoHFW has decided to extend the last date for the completion of the internship for eligibility to June 30, 2023, the ministry further added.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Postponement

Doctors from across the country have been urging authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exams. The NEET PG 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. According to reports the Federation of All India Medical Association, FAIMA, have pushed for a two to three-week delay in the NEET PG exam.

We need to do it nationwide.#PostponeNEETPG2023 @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya @AmitShah @ANI @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/aTvcsvbqP1 — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 6, 2023

Doctors have been demanding a postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exams to close the gap between the NEET PG 2023 Result announcement and the beginning of the counselling procedure. According to the schedule released, the NEET PG 2023 Results are expected by March 31, 2023, while the counselling is scheduled to begin by July 2023.

