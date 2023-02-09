NEET PG 2023 Registration Window Reopens, Check Who Can Apply, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2023: As per the latest notice released, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 from today - February 9 in online mode. The officials will activate the NEET PG registration window at 3 PM at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for NEET PG 2023 is February 12 by 11.55 PM.

Along with this, the edit window for NEET PG 2023 will also reopen. Earlier, the centre extended the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11. Therefore, keeping that in mind, the officials decided to reopen the NEET PG registration window 2023 for such candidates.

NEET PG 2023 Dates

Events Dates Reopening of NEET PG registration window February 9, 2023 from 3 PM Last date to apply for NEET PG February 12, 2023 by 11.55 PM NEET PG edit window February 15, 2023 Final edit window for NEET PG February 18 to 20, 2023

Who Can Register for NEET PG 2023?

This time, as NBEMS extended the cut-off date for completion of the MBBS internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to August 11, 2023. Accordingly, interested candidates who are completing their internship from July 1 to August 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed by the officials can apply for NEET PG 2023 from today.

Also, these candidates can choose the preferred state and city for appearing for NEET PG 2023 amongst those cities that are available at the time of closure of the previous registration window, on a first come first serve basis.

NEET PG 2023 Registration Edit Window

The notice released also, states that these candidates will also be given the provision to make changes in their NEET PG 2023 registration form from February 15 in online mode. Further, it also states - "The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window.”

