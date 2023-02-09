    NEET SS 2022: Revised Cut-off Marks Released, Check Details Here

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET SS 2022 Reduced cutoff list for all the groups. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET SS 2022 exams can check the cutoff list for the different Super Speciality programmes here. 

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 09:28 IST
    NEET SS 2022 Cutoff Scores
    NEET SS 2022 Cutoff Scores: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET SS 2022 reduced cutoff marks for all the categories. Candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2022 as per the new reduced cutoffs will be eligible for additional mop-up rounds of counselling. 

    According to the notification released, the decision to conduct an additional mop-up round was taken by the authorities of MoHFW consulting the NMC. The additional round will be conducted for the remaining vacant seats after the completion of two rounds of NEET SS 2022 counselling. 

    The revised NEET SS 2022 Counselling Cutoff round is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the NEET SS 2022 Cutoff through the link given here. 

    NEET SS 2022 Cutoff Score- Click Here

    As per the revised schedule candidates are required to score a minimum of 20 percentile and above in all subjects. Students can check the complete cutoff list for the various programmes below.

    NEET SS 2022 Revised Cut-Off

    Groups

    Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile

    Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile

    Anaesthesia Group

    293

    248

    ENT Group

    329

    261

    Medical Group

    272

    188

    Microbiology Group

    345

    264

    Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group

    357

    305

    Orthopaedics Group

    311

    240

    Paediatric Group

    280

    217

    Pathology Group

    342

    255

    Pharmacology Group

    288

    250

    Psychiatry Group

    359

    320

    Radiodiagnosis Group

    337

    279

    Respiratory Medicine Group

    347

    284

    Surgical Group

    285

    225

