NEET SS 2022: Revised Cut-off Marks Released, Check Details Here

NEET SS 2022 Cutoff Scores: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET SS 2022 reduced cutoff marks for all the categories. Candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2022 as per the new reduced cutoffs will be eligible for additional mop-up rounds of counselling.

According to the notification released, the decision to conduct an additional mop-up round was taken by the authorities of MoHFW consulting the NMC. The additional round will be conducted for the remaining vacant seats after the completion of two rounds of NEET SS 2022 counselling.

The revised NEET SS 2022 Counselling Cutoff round is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the NEET SS 2022 Cutoff through the link given here.

NEET SS 2022 Cutoff Score- Click Here

As per the revised schedule candidates are required to score a minimum of 20 percentile and above in all subjects. Students can check the complete cutoff list for the various programmes below.

NEET SS 2022 Revised Cut-Off

Groups Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile Anaesthesia Group 293 248 ENT Group 329 261 Medical Group 272 188 Microbiology Group 345 264 Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group 357 305 Orthopaedics Group 311 240 Paediatric Group 280 217 Pathology Group 342 255 Pharmacology Group 288 250 Psychiatry Group 359 320 Radiodiagnosis Group 337 279 Respiratory Medicine Group 347 284 Surgical Group 285 225

Also Read: NBE FDST 2022 Result Announced at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here