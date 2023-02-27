NEET PG 2023: SC Dismisses Postponement Plea, Exam To Be Held on March 5

NEET PG 2023: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the petition for postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam. Now, as per the schedule released, NEET PG 2023 to be held on March 5. The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. Upon hearing the matter, the apex court decided not to postpone the NEET PG 2023 Exam.

The petitioners had asked for postponement of NEET PG 2023, scheduled to a later date. The main objective for postponement of the exam was to decrease the gap between the NEET PG 2023 result and the MCC counselling process. However, ASG Aishwarya Bhati stated that NBE and MCC will start NEET PG counselling process from July 15, 2023, and will not be waiting till the August 11 deadline.

NEET PG 2023 Not Postponed, Download Admit Card

As the PG medical entrance exam has not been postponed, candidates must download their NEET 2023 admit card in online mode from the official website. The SC refused to entertain the petitions filed by candidates who claimed that they were not getting enough time to prepare for exams due to their ongoing internships. The National Board of Examination has released the NEET PG 2023 admit card today. Registered candidates can download their NEET PG admit card 2023 at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Details

The petition for postponement of NEET PG 2023 was filed in order to seek a delay in the entrance exam by 2 to 3 months. NEET candidates had been demanding postponement in the NEET PG exam date for months. The main objective for postponement of the exam was to decrease the gap between the results and the MCC counselling process. As per the schedule shared by NBE, the NEET PG results will be declared by March 31, 2023.

Whereas the counselling process is expected to begin in September as the internship cut off is set for August 11, 2023. However, during the hearing, ASG Aishwarya Bhati informed that NBE and MCC will commence the counselling process from July 15 and will not be waiting till the August 11, 2023, internship deadline. ASG Aishwarya Bhati also said that NEET PG 2023 date was announced six months ago and during the first window, 2.03 lakh candidates had registered.

