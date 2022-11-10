NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Choice Filling Close Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round registrations today - November 10, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Fee Payment link will be available until 3 PM today while the choice filling link for the mop-up round will be available until 11:55 PM.

Students who have completed the registrations by 11 AM today will be able to enter the choices through the choice-filling link provided. When entering the choices candidates must make sure that they enter the college and course name in the order of preference for the mop-up round allotment procedure.

The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round counselling choice filling link is available on the official website -mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link below to complete the online choice-filling procedure.

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling

The choice filling link for NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round counselling is available on the official website. To enter the choices candidates need to login through the registration link. When entering the choices candidates must make sure that the choices are as per their preference order since they will be taken into consideration when the allotment list is released.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling Mop-Up Round registration link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Fill in the choice of college and course in the order of preference for the allotment procedure

Step 5: Save the changes and complete the application process

After the choice-filling process is completed the verification of internal candidates by the institutions will be conducted following which the seat allotment processing will be held and the allotment result will be released.

