NEET PG Counselling 2022 Postponed, Likely to be Rescheduled in 3rd Week of Sept as MCC plans to add More Seats

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Postponed: As per the latest update, the Union Health Ministry has decided to postpone the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process for medical admissions. Earlier, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 was scheduled to commence from 1st Sept 2022. But, according to the latest update shared by the exam authorities, the counselling has been deferred to a later date. The decision to postpone the NEET PG 2022 Counselling was taken by the ministry in the light of National Medical Commission planning to add more seats for. As of now, the Health Ministry has not notifed revised schedule for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling but as per reports it is likely to be held now in 3rd Week of Sept 2022.

#NEETPG2022 #neetpg2022counselling Postponed as NMC plans to add more seats. Check Official Notice Here pic.twitter.com/2lXfZ2WurI — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 29, 2022

Why is NEET PG Counselling 2022 Postponed?

According to the official statement issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process has been delayed by the exam authority to accommodate more seats as part of the counselling process. The notice says that the NMC - National Medical Commission is currently working on adding more PG medical seats for the counselling process which will benefit the students. The statement reads “"National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022.” In line with this, authorities have decided to defer the NEET PG Counselling process by a few weeks.

What Does the Official Notice Say?

To confirm the development regarding the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponement, the exam authority has issued an official notification. The notice by Health Ministry reads “the NEET PG Counselling 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new letter of permissions (LoPs) for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from September 1.” Currently, regulatory inspections in some medical colleges are underway, and after completion of the same, new seats will be notified for NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Nearly 52000 Seats

According to the details shared by the NMC, currently there are about 52000 PG Medical seats for which counselling process will be held by the MCC. However, given the review of seats being conducted by NMC, this number is expected to rise further. Students who have qualified NEET PG 2022 Examination will be eligible to sit and appear for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling and seek admission to courses and colleges of their choice, as per their rank and score in the examination.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, Check CBSE Class 12th Results at cbseresults.nic.in