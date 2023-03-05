    NEET PG 2023 Paper Analysis: Difficulty Level and Student Reviews here

    NEET PG Paper Analysis consists the details of the NEET PG 2023 exams, the types of questions asked, the difficulty level of the exam and the initial response of the students. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2023 Exam Analysis here. 

    Updated: Mar 5, 2023 13:41 IST
    NEET PG Paper Analysis 2023, Check Difficulty Level and Student reactions here
    NEET PG Paper Analysis 2023, Check Difficulty Level and Student reactions here

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Analysis: NEET PG 2023 exams have successfully concluded. The National Board of Examination conducted the NEET PG 2023 exams from 9 AM to 12:30 PM across the designated exam centres today. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams can check here the exam analysis, types of questions, initial impressions of students, difficulty level and other related details. 

    The NEET PG 2023 exams were conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Students were required to answer a total of 200 questions for a total of 800 marks. According to students who attempted the paper last year, the NEET PG exams were moderate in difficulty level with most questions direct. The paper included 90% of questions based on the Clinical section.

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Highlights

    Mode

    Computer-based mode

    Number of Sessions

    Single

    Number of Questions

    200 MCQs

    Total Marks

    800

    Language of Question Paper

    English Only

    Exam Duration

    3 Hours 30 Minutes

    Type of Questions

    MCQs

    NEET PG 2023 Candidate Response

    • Students who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams have given a mixed review of the entrance exam. While some claim that the NEET PG 2023 exams were easy, others have stated that the paper had a mixed variety of questions and overall the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.
    • Students who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams have stated that a majority of the questions based on the 2023 NEET PG exams were on similar lines with the previous year's NEET PG 2023 exams.  
    • Some of the students have claimed that the NEET PG 2023 exams were moderately easy in difficulty level. 

    Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the NEET PG 2023 Exams. 

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

    The NEET PG 2023 exams consist of three sections which are - Part A - Pre Clinical, Part B - Para Clinical and Part C - Clinical

    Subject/ Section Part A – Pre-clinical​

    Subject/ Section Part B – Para-clinical​

    Subject/ Section Part C – Clinical

    Biochemistry

    Microbiology

    General Medicine including Dermatology & Venereology & Psychiatry

    Anatomy

    Pharmacology

    ENT

    Physiology

    Pathology

    General Surgery including Orthopedics, Anaesthesia & Radiodiagnosis

    -

    Social and preventive medicine

    Obstetrics and Gynaecology

    -

    Forensic Medicine

    Paediatrics

    -

    -

    Ophthalmology

    NEET PG 2022 Paper Analysis

    According to the exam conducted in 2022, the NEET PG exams consisted of questions from topics such as Obstetrics, Pathology, Mycology, Gynaecology, ENT and Pharmacology.

    Questions were also asked on COVID-19 in the paraclinical section.

    Candidates who appeared for the exam in 2022 stated that the questions were diable within the time period provided.

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registrations Likely Today, Get Application Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories