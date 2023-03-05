NEET PG 2023 Paper Analysis: Difficulty Level and Student Reviews here

NEET PG 2023 Exam Analysis: NEET PG 2023 exams have successfully concluded. The National Board of Examination conducted the NEET PG 2023 exams from 9 AM to 12:30 PM across the designated exam centres today. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams can check here the exam analysis, types of questions, initial impressions of students, difficulty level and other related details.

The NEET PG 2023 exams were conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Students were required to answer a total of 200 questions for a total of 800 marks. According to students who attempted the paper last year, the NEET PG exams were moderate in difficulty level with most questions direct. The paper included 90% of questions based on the Clinical section.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Highlights

Mode Computer-based mode Number of Sessions Single Number of Questions 200 MCQs Total Marks 800 Language of Question Paper English Only Exam Duration 3 Hours 30 Minutes Type of Questions MCQs

NEET PG 2023 Candidate Response

Students who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams have given a mixed review of the entrance exam. While some claim that the NEET PG 2023 exams were easy, others have stated that the paper had a mixed variety of questions and overall the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

Students who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams have stated that a majority of the questions based on the 2023 NEET PG exams were on similar lines with the previous year's NEET PG 2023 exams.

Some of the students have claimed that the NEET PG 2023 exams were moderately easy in difficulty level.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2023 exams consist of three sections which are - Part A - Pre Clinical, Part B - Para Clinical and Part C - Clinical

Subject/ Section Part A – Pre-clinical​ Subject/ Section Part B – Para-clinical​ Subject/ Section Part C – Clinical Biochemistry Microbiology General Medicine including Dermatology & Venereology & Psychiatry Anatomy Pharmacology ENT Physiology Pathology General Surgery including Orthopedics, Anaesthesia & Radiodiagnosis - Social and preventive medicine Obstetrics and Gynaecology - Forensic Medicine Paediatrics - - Ophthalmology

NEET PG 2022 Paper Analysis

According to the exam conducted in 2022, the NEET PG exams consisted of questions from topics such as Obstetrics, Pathology, Mycology, Gynaecology, ENT and Pharmacology.

Questions were also asked on COVID-19 in the paraclinical section.

Candidates who appeared for the exam in 2022 stated that the questions were diable within the time period provided.

