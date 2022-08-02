NEET Result 2022 LIVE: NEET Answer Key Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Result Date and Time, Expected Cut-off Here

02 Aug 07:58 PM NEET Result for 85 Percent State Quota Seats The state-level counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted simultaneously with the All India Counselling. Each state counselling authorities release the merit lists for the state medical colleges.

02 Aug 07:37 PM NEET 2021 Toppers Name AIR Score Mrinal Kutteri 1 720 Tanmay Gupta 1 720 Karthika G Nair 1 720 Aman Kumar Tripathi 4 716 Jashan Chhabra 5 715 Deepak Sahu 5 715 Shubham Agarwal 5 715

02 Aug 07:11 PM What details are printed on NEET 2022 scorecard? The details that are likely to be mentioned on the NEET Scorecard are - Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Percentile

Total Marks secured

NEET All India Rank

NEET Qualifying Status

NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

NEET Cutoff Score

02 Aug 06:51 PM NEET Result 2022 and Merit List National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the merit list based on the NEET result 2022. Multiple lists are released based on the category of the candidate. An overall NEET merit list is also released which has details of all the candidates who have cleared the examination

02 Aug 06:34 PM NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Declared at neet.nta.nic.in NTA will announce the NEET result 2022 in online mode. Candidates will have to use their login credentials on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check the image of official website -

02 Aug 06:07 PM NEET Scorecard 2022 Candidates who qualify for the examination can download the scorecard of NEET 2022 online. However, those who would not score above the qualifying cutoff marks/percentile will not be issued the NEET scorecard 2022. Candidates will require a scorecard during the counselling process.

02 Aug 05:50 PM How to Calculate NEET 2022 score?

02 Aug 05:33 PM Latest Update on NEET UG Result 2022 As of now, no official information regarding the announcement of NEET UG result has been released. Check the video below to get latest updates -

02 Aug 05:12 PM What If Objections Raised By Candidate in NEET Answer Key Is Correct?

02 Aug 04:47 PM NEET Exam 2022

02 Aug 04:35 PM NEET UG Result and Scorecard 2022 The NEET UG 2022 result and scorecard are expected to be released soon in online mode. However, as of now, no official notification has been released regarding the same. Once released, candidates will be able to download their NEET scorecard. Check the image below -

02 Aug 03:50 PM NEET UG Exam 2022 Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam held on 17th July. The entrance exam is being conducted for admission to medical colleges in India.

02 Aug 03:31 PM How much Do I have to pay for challenging the NEET Answer Key 2022? To raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per response in online mode. Without paying the prescribed fees, candidates will not be able to raise objections in the answer key.

02 Aug 03:14 PM Can I apply for NEET 2022, If get compartment in 12th class? Yes, compartment students can apply for the NEET exam 2022. But, they have to produce the 12th class pass certificate and need to obtain the required percentage of marks.

02 Aug 02:41 PM NEET Counselling 2022 Based on the scores obtained in NEET result 2022, NTA will conduct NEET 2022 counselling in online mode at mcc.nic.in. The counselling process is carried out at different levels for 15% AIQ seats and 85% state quota seats. The admission to MBBS and BDS seats across the country will be as per the following criteria.

02 Aug 02:13 PM NEET 2022 Result marks are calculated? As per the NEET total marks, the total marks obtained in the medical entrance test are 720. NEET result 2022 is determined on the basis of the final answer key.

02 Aug 01:33 PM When will NEET 2022 Results be declared? As per the media report, the official NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available by 31st July 2022. The NEET UG result date 2022 is expected around 18th August and latest by 31st August 2022. However, any official confirmation on the NEET exam result date 2022 is still awaited.

02 Aug 12:52 PM How to challenge the NEET 2022 answer key? Candidates will be able to challenge the NEET answer key 2022 by paying a fee of Rs 200. However, the fee is non-refundable even if the challenge is accepted. The NEET 2022 final answer key will be released a few hours before the result, based on the grievances submitted by the candidates. In terms of the final official NEET 2022 answer key, NTA will not permit challenges.

02 Aug 12:36 PM Aspirants waiting for NEET UG Answer Key 2022 The aspirants are eagerly waiting for the NEET answer key 2022. However, as of now no official notification has been released. Check the tweet of aspirants - Sir when neet UG 2022: answer key released — Rock Star (@RockSta58343329) August 2, 2022

02 Aug 11:55 AM NEET UG Cut off The authorities have announced the cutoff percentile for NEET for each category with the information brochure. Check table below - Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET 2021 General 50th percentile 720-138 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 137-108 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 137-122 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th percentile 121-108

02 Aug 11:31 AM Past Trends of NEET 2022 Result Date Exam Year Exam Date Result Date NEET 2022 17th July 2022 To be announced NEET 2021 12th September 2021 1st November 2021 NEET 2020 13th September 2020 16th October 2020 NEET 2019 5th May 2019 5th June 2019 NEET 2018 6th May 2018 4th June 2018

02 Aug 11:11 AM NEET Scorecard 2022 As per the available information, the NEET result scorecard 2022 will include the following details - personal details, NEET 2022 qualifying marks, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), and category rank. The scorecard of NEET will look like the image below -



02 Aug 10:59 AM NEET Answer Key releasing soon

02 Aug 10:40 AM NEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India Recently, NIRF ranking was released for different medical colleges as well. Check tweet of the Ministry of education regarding the same - The top 03 institutions under MEDICAL category in the newly-released #IndiaRankings2022, National Institute Ranking Framework. For detailed info, visit #NIRF portal: https://t.co/v0Oh5Zm0gG pic.twitter.com/zJkMukzvN4 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 15, 2022

02 Aug 08:06 AM NEET 2022 - Marks vs Rank Predictor Check out this informative video to understand the relation between marks and ranks for NEET 2022 Result which is expected to be declared soon.

01 Aug 07:32 PM NEET Result 2022 Date Soon NEET UG 2022 result date is expected to be announced soon. Over 18 lakh candidates appeared for medical entrance held on 17th July and are now waiting for the announcement of NEET results.

01 Aug 07:02 PM What after NEET result 2022? NEET qualified candidates (except candidates from J&K) will be able to participate in the MCC-conducted centralised counselling process for the All India Quota.

01 Aug 06:47 PM NEET Answer Key 2022 National Testing Agency will release the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. While the exam ended on 17th July 2022, reports and past trends suggest that the NEET Answer Key is expected to be released today, on 1st August 2022. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

01 Aug 06:30 PM What are the courses offered through NEET result 2022? Candidates qualifying in the NEET UG medical entrance exam 2022 will be eligible for admission to these courses - MBBS and BDS, AYUSH courses (Ayurveda (BAMS), Yoga, and Naturopathy (BNYS), Unani (BUMS), Siddha (BSMS), and Homeopathy (BHMS) and B.V.Sc. and AH courses.

01 Aug 06:07 PM How to check NEET UG result 2022? Candidates can check the step-wise procedure to download the NEET UG 2022 result. Go through the steps below - Step 1 - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the - View NEET-UG 2022 - Result tab given on the screen.

Step 3 - On the NEET candidate login page, enter the roll number, Date of Birth, and the security pin provided on the page.

Step 4 - NEET rank card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Download the result of NEET by clicking on the - Print tab and then save it.



01 Aug 05:51 PM How to challenge NEET OMR response sheet 2022? NTA will release NEET 2022 OMR response sheet along with the answer key. The response sheet of NEET 2022 is the scanned copy of the OMR sheet which has the responses given by the candidates in the entrance examination. In case any candidate feels that NEET OMR response sheet 2022 has some discrepancy, they can challenge it.

01 Aug 05:30 PM NEET 2022 marking scheme By using the marking scheme as per the NEET exam pattern, the probable score in the NEET exam can be calculated - Particular Details Correct answer +4 marks Incorrect response -1 mark Unanswered question 0 mark

01 Aug 04:58 PM Expected Date of NEET Result 2022 and Answer Key As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of NEET result and answer key. Till then, candidates can go through the video -

01 Aug 04:23 PM NEET Counselling 2022 Based on the scores obtained in NEET result 2022, NTA will conduct NEET 2022 counselling in online mode at mcc.nic.in. The counselling process is carried out at different levels for 15% AIQ seats and 85% state quota seats.

01 Aug 04:09 PM NEET Merit List 2022 Apart from conducting the entrance test, NTA is also responsible for preparing the NEET 2022 merit list for candidates who have opted for the 15% All India Quota. The merit list for counselling will be prepared on the basis of the NEET result. The list of candidates who will qualify for the exam will be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services for the allotment of seats available under 15% AIQ.

01 Aug 03:59 PM NEET Result 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India Some of the top medical colleges in India are provided below - All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Christian Medical College

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Banaras Hindu University

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

01 Aug 03:49 PM How To Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key? To download the answer key of NEET UG, candidates will have to follow these steps - 1st Step - Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link to download the answer key.

3rd Step - Login with application number and password.

4th Step - A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

5th Step - Download NEET UG 2022 answer key and take a print out as well.

01 Aug 03:35 PM What after the announcement of NEET result 2022? After the announcement of NEET UG 2022 results, qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling rounds. Through NEET scores, admission to 91,415 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, will be granted.

01 Aug 03:27 PM NEET Exam Statistics 2022 Going as per media reports, this year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. This year, 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022.

01 Aug 02:59 PM How much is NEET Answer Key challenging fee? As per the information available, candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per response challenged in online mode. Without paying the prescribed fees, candidates will not be able to raise objections in the answer key.

01 Aug 02:49 PM NEET UG Cut off Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET 2021 NEET 2020 General 50th percentile 720-138 720-147 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 137-108 146-113 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 137-122 146-129 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th percentile 121-108 128-113

01 Aug 02:35 PM NEET Cutoff 2022 The cutoff percentile for NEET for each category has been released with the information brochure. While the NEET cut-off 2022 scores corresponding scores will be announced with the NEET result.



01 Aug 02:06 PM How to Check NEET Result 2022? To check as well as download the NEET results, candidates will need to use the required credentials in the login window to download the scorecard. Check the video for complete details -

01 Aug 01:49 PM How To Raise Objection in NEET Answer Key? After the answer key of NEET will be released, candidates will be able to check it on the official website. They will also be provided with the provision to raise objections. To challenge the NEET UG answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website. The details regarding the same will be released soon.

01 Aug 01:31 PM NEET Answer Key 2022 Date NTA NEET 2022 answer key date will be announced soon by the officials. However, various coaching institutes have released the NEET UG answer key for different sets. Go through the video for complete details -

01 Aug 01:09 PM What after the announcement of NEET UG result 2022? NEET UG qualified candidates (except candidates from J&K) will be able to participate in the MCC-conducted centralised counselling process for the All India Quota. Candidates can register for the centralized NEET Counselling.

01 Aug 12:27 PM NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme Particulars Score Correct Response/Answer 4 Marks Incorrect Response/Answer One mark to be deducted Unanswered 0 More than one response 0

01 Aug 11:45 AM What details will be available on the NEET Result 2022? The NEET UG scorecard will likely to have the following details this year too - Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Percentile

Total Marks secured

NEET All India Rank

NEET Qualifying Status

NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

NEET Cutoff Score

01 Aug 11:32 AM Has NTA Released NEET UG Answer Key 2022? NTA has not released the NEET answer key 2022 as of now. It is expected to be released by the first week of August. Initially, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers.

01 Aug 10:54 AM NEET Cut off 2022 NEET result 2022 will be declared soon by NTA. Candidates belonging to the general category to pass the NEET UG 2022 exam will have to score a minimum of 50 per cent to secure admission to college.

01 Aug 10:50 AM How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key? To download the NEET answer key 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Further, they need to use their required credentials in the login window to download the same. Check the steps below -