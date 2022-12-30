NEET SS 2022: MCC Includes DM and MCh Seats In Round 2 Counselling, Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) took a decision to add two seats i.e. Doctor of Medicine (D.M.) along with Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes in the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Counselling 2022 seat matrix.

The online counselling authority received information from Lok Nayak Hospital regarding the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) about seat allotment that the college was unable to contribute before the commencement of NEET SS round-1 counselling process 2022. Keeping in view the above-mentioned situation, the counselling committee further decided to include seats.

Hence, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has now included those two seats in the MCh Neuro Surgery programme in the second round of the seat matrix for the Super Speciality Counselling 2022.

Purpose of Seats Addition in Seat Matrix

This addition of seats was done in order to prevent wastage or loss of precious super specialty seats. Candidates seeking admission to various medical courses can check the available seat matrix on the official portal of MCC.

As per the public notification issued by MCC, the Nodal Officer must be contacted in case of any further detailed information concerning the course fee or stipend and bond related to the particular course, etc. as mentioned in the college profile.

The MCC also stated that the final result of the NEET Super Speciality Round-1 was declared on December 9, 2022 at the online portal. Additionally, the counselling authority added one seat in the MCh Urology programme in the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences on December 29, 2022 respectively.

NEET SS Round 2 Important Dates

Content Date Online Registration December 19 - December 24, 2022 (12 pm) Payment Window December 19 - December 24, 2022 (3 pm) Choice/ Preference Filling December 19 - December 24, 2022 (11:55 pm) Choice Locking December 24, 2022 (4 pm - 11:55 pm) Seat Allotment Processing December 25 - December 26, 2022 Result December 27, 2022 College Reporting December 28, 2022 - January 2, 2023

Eligible candidates need to accept and confirm their admissions by visiting or reporting to the colleges allocated to them for further verification process against the Round 2 allotment list. It is important to participate in the NEET SS counselling process in order to get admissions into various medical colleges and programmes across the country.

Also Read: AILET 2023 First Provisional Merit List Released, Get Direct Link Here