NEET SS 2023: Edit Window To Upload Images Reopen, Last Date Sept 5

NEET SS 2023 Application Correction: The National Board of Examination has extended the last date for candidates to edit the NEET SS 2023 application form. According to the notification provided following the edit window closure on August 21, 2023, it was noted that a few candidates had not uploaded their photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions as per the prescribed image upload instructions.

Due to this, candidates are advised to rectify the images in their NEET SS applications during the selective and final edit window which is now open. The application correction window was open from August 26, 2023, which has now been extended to September 5, 2023.

The National Board of Examination has also released the list of candidates who need to make changes in the images and reupload the same. Candidates whose application sequence has been mentioned in the list can visit the official website to make the necessary changes and reupload the images.

The NEET SS 2023 application correction window is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the link given below to make the necessary changes.

NEET SS 2023 Application Correction Window

The NEET SS 2023 application correction window for candidates to make changes in the photographs, signature, and thumb impression images can visit the official website of NEET SS to log in and make the necessary changes. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET SS

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2023 application login link

Step 3: Click on the fields to upload the images

Step 4: Check through the instructions given to make the changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

