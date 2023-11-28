NEET SS Counselling 2023: INI SS Seat Resignation Allowed Without Forfeiture; Check Deadline Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has permitted the resignation of seats without forfeiture in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality, NEET SS round 1 counselling. The committee took this decision after getting representations from allocated candidates.

“As per counselling scheme, resignation is not allowed Round-1 onwards in SS Counselling , however, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to allow resignation without forfeiture for seats allotted to such candidates in Round-1 of SS Counselling 2023 conducted by MCC, said MCC in an official notice.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: MCC Announces Deadline for Seat Resignation

The committee asked the INI SS candidates (willing to resign seats) to resign their seats allocated through MCC to send their seat allotment letter and an undertaking to MCC on email id: colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com up to 11:00 A.M of 29.11.2023. Those who send mail along with required documents will only be allowed to resign up to 05:00 P.M of 30.11.2023.

The INI SS seat resignation facility will be live between 2.00 pm on November 29 to 5.00 pm on November 30, 2023.“Candidates who are allotted in INIs and wish to resign their seat may approach their allotted college to resign and collect their original documents within stipulated time. It should be ensured by the candidates that the resignation letter is generated ‘Online’ from the MCC portal by the college authorities. Any offline resignation taken by the college will be treated as ‘Null & Void’,” MCC further said.

