NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon, Check Required Documents Here

    NEET UG Registration 2023 to commence soon. Interested candidates can apply on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Check NEET UG 2023 Exam date here

    Updated: Jan 16, 2023 11:34 IST
    NEET UG 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG 2023 Registrations soon. Once started, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.

    However, no official schedule has been released by the authorities yet. Since NEET UG 2023 Registrations are going to be started soon, candidates must keep all the required documents ready. Once the registration window gets open, they must fill out the form and upload the required documents mentioned below.

    Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Registration

    NEET UG 2023 Registrations will commence soon. Aspirants can check out a few documents required to fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form-

    • Class 10th certificate
    • Signature
    • Left-hand thumb impression
    • Passport and postcard-size photographs
    • Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants
    • Citizenship certificate
    • Category certificate
    • PwBD certificate

    NEET UG 2023 Required Documents- Specification and Format

    Document

    Specification

    Size and Format

    Specification for tool

    Postcard size picture
    • Must be taken on or after September 1, 2020.
    • Preferably with name and date of taking the photograph.
    • Photograph should not be with cap or goggles.
    • 80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background

    4"x6" (Size 10 kb - 200 kb)

    4.25 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI

    Passport photo
    • Latest photograph
    • White background
    • 80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background

    Size - 10 Kb to 200 KbFormat - JPG

    2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI

    Left-hand thumb impression
    • In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be usedBlue ink on white paper

    Size: 10 kb to 200 kb

    2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI

    Signature
    • White Background
    • Sign with black pen
    • Signature must not be in capital letters.

    Size - 4 Kb to 30 KbFormat - JPG

    2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI

    Class 10 passing certificate

    The candidate should scan his/her Class X Passing Certificate for uploading

    Size - 50 kb to 300 kb

    2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI

    Category certificate

    SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate

    Size - 50 kb to 300 kb

    PDF format

    PwBD certificate

    Certificate obtained by the list of centres mentioned in the brochure

    Size - 50 kb to 300 kb

    PDF format

    Citizenship certificate

    Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format

    Size - 50 kb to 300 kb

    PDF format

