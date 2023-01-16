NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon, Check Required Documents Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG 2023 Registrations soon. Once started, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.
However, no official schedule has been released by the authorities yet. Since NEET UG 2023 Registrations are going to be started soon, candidates must keep all the required documents ready. Once the registration window gets open, they must fill out the form and upload the required documents mentioned below.
Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Registration
NEET UG 2023 Registrations will commence soon. Aspirants can check out a few documents required to fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form-
- Class 10th certificate
- Signature
- Left-hand thumb impression
- Passport and postcard-size photographs
- Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants
- Citizenship certificate
- Category certificate
- PwBD certificate
NEET UG 2023 Required Documents- Specification and Format
|
Document
|
Specification
|
Size and Format
|
Specification for tool
|
Postcard size picture
|
|
4"x6" (Size 10 kb - 200 kb)
|
4.25 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI
|
Passport photo
|
|
Size - 10 Kb to 200 KbFormat - JPG
|
2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI
|
Left-hand thumb impression
|
|
Size: 10 kb to 200 kb
|
2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI
|
Signature
|
|
Size - 4 Kb to 30 KbFormat - JPG
|
2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI
|
Class 10 passing certificate
|
The candidate should scan his/her Class X Passing Certificate for uploading
|
Size - 50 kb to 300 kb
|
2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI
|
Category certificate
|
SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate
|
Size - 50 kb to 300 kb
|
PDF format
|
PwBD certificate
|
Certificate obtained by the list of centres mentioned in the brochure
|
Size - 50 kb to 300 kb
|
PDF format
|
Citizenship certificate
|
Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format
|
Size - 50 kb to 300 kb
|
PDF format
