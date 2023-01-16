NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon, Check Required Documents Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG 2023 Registrations soon. Once started, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.

However, no official schedule has been released by the authorities yet. Since NEET UG 2023 Registrations are going to be started soon, candidates must keep all the required documents ready. Once the registration window gets open, they must fill out the form and upload the required documents mentioned below.

Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Registration

NEET UG 2023 Registrations will commence soon. Aspirants can check out a few documents required to fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form-

Class 10th certificate

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

Passport and postcard-size photographs

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Citizenship certificate

Category certificate

PwBD certificate

NEET UG 2023 Required Documents- Specification and Format

Document Specification Size and Format Specification for tool Postcard size picture Must be taken on or after September 1, 2020.

Preferably with name and date of taking the photograph.

Photograph should not be with cap or goggles.

80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background 4"x6" (Size 10 kb - 200 kb) 4.25 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI Passport photo Latest photograph

White background

80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background







Size - 10 Kb to 200 KbFormat - JPG 2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI Left-hand thumb impression In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be usedBlue ink on white paper Size: 10 kb to 200 kb 2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI Signature White Background

Sign with black pen

Signature must not be in capital letters. Size - 4 Kb to 30 KbFormat - JPG 2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI Class 10 passing certificate The candidate should scan his/her Class X Passing Certificate for uploading Size - 50 kb to 300 kb 2.5 x 3.5 inches with 72 DPI Category certificate SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate Size - 50 kb to 300 kb PDF format PwBD certificate Certificate obtained by the list of centres mentioned in the brochure Size - 50 kb to 300 kb PDF format Citizenship certificate Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format Size - 50 kb to 300 kb PDF format

