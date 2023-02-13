NEET UG 2023: Registration to Commence Soon, Check Updates Here

NEET UG 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency will soon be releasing the NEET UG 2023 Registration schedule. Candidates who have qualified class 12 exams and those who will be appearing for the board exams in 2023 are eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 examinations.

According to the schedule released earlier, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates will shortly be provided with the complete schedule of the NEET UG 2023 exams, registration and application details and the exam pattern and syllabus information.

NEET UG 2023 registration link will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be provided with a link on this page to register for the NEET UG 2023 exams.

NEET UG 2023 Registrations

The NEET UG 2023 registrations are conducted online. Candidates are required to click on the registration link and enter the required to complete the registrations. Candidates will be provided with an application number and password which can be used to login and complete the NEET UG 2023 applications. Students are also advised to enter the correct email id and phone number when registering for the exams.

NEET UG 2023 Applications

The NEET UG 2023 online application form can be filled out after candidates complete the registration process. Students are required to visit the website and log in using the registration credentials in order to fill in the NEET UG 2023 application form.

When submitting the applications, students are advised to make sure that they enter all the required documents in the applications. The list of documents required to be uploaded will be mentioned on the application form.

NEET UG 2023 Application Fee

After entering the required details in the NEET UG 2023 application form, candidates will be directed to the fee payment gateway. The NEET UG 2023 Application fee can be submitted via credit, or debit cards or via net banking and UPI facilities. Candidates can select the appropriate facility and submit their application fee.

