NEET UG 2023: Registrations Likely Today, Get Application Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Registrations: According to reports, the National Testing Agency will begin the NEET UG 2023 Registration process today - March 5, 2023. Candidates who have been preparing to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exams can register themselves for the exams through the link to be made available on the official website.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET UG 2023 exams on May 7, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams can check here the registration and application process to be followed.

NEET UG 2023 registration link will be available on the official website - nta.nic.in. Candidates can keep checking this page to get the registration details and the NEET UG 2023 official website.

NEET UG 2023 Registrations

The NEET UG 2023 registration and application link are expected to be activated soon. All those candidates who have qualified class 12 and those who are appearing for the class 12 exams this year are eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 exams. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Click on fresh registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill in the NEET UG 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the link given

Step 6: Submit the NEET UG 2023 application fee and click on the final submission link

NEET UG 2023 - Documents to Upload

When submitting the NEET UG 2023 applications candidates are required to upload the following documents

Class 12 certificates

Class 10 marksheets

Passport size photographs

Signature image

Government id proof

Thumb impressions

Category certificate

