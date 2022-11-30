NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws MBBS Seat From Mop-Up Round, Check Notice Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice stating the withdrawal of a seat from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round. As per the notice, MCC has withdrawn 1 MBBS seat from KS Hegde Medical Academy (Institute Code- 200338), Deralkatte, Mangalore from the paid quota seats.

Candidates can check the details on the MBBS seat withdrawn from the NEET UG mop-up round counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling mop-up round registration is underway and will close on December 2, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round

Event Dates NEET UG counselling seat allotment registration November 30 to December 1, 2022 NEET UG counselling seat allotment result December 3, 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute December 4 to 10, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Withdrawal Notice

It has been stated in the notice of NEET UG counselling 2022 that - "the Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institute to remove the following seat from the seat matrix of mop-up round of UG Counselling 2022. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following UG seat from the seat matrix of mop-up round." The seat will be withdrawn from the NEET UG seat matrix before the mop-up round seat allotment results are declared.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022

As per the recent updates, the NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 will be announced on December 3, 2022. Candidates whose names appear on the seat allotment list must report to their assigned colleges between December 4 and 10. Candidates had the opportunity to lock their choices till 11:55 pm yesterday - November 29, 2022.

