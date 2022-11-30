    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws MBBS Seat From Mop-Up Round, Check Notice Here

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC has withdrawn a seat from the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling today. The seat will be withdrawn from the NEET UG seat matrix 2022 before the mop-up round seat allotment results are announced. Check notice here

    Updated: Nov 30, 2022 19:09 IST
    NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice stating the withdrawal of a seat from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round. As per the notice, MCC has withdrawn 1 MBBS seat from KS Hegde Medical Academy (Institute Code- 200338), Deralkatte, Mangalore from the paid quota seats.
     
    Candidates can check the details on the MBBS seat withdrawn from the NEET UG mop-up round counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling mop-up round registration is underway and will close on December 2, 2022. 

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round 

    Event

    Dates

    NEET UG counselling seat allotment registration

    November 30 to December 1, 2022

    NEET UG counselling seat allotment result

    December 3, 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    December 4 to 10, 2022

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Withdrawal Notice 

    It has been stated in the notice of NEET UG counselling 2022 that - "the Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institute to remove the following seat from the seat matrix of mop-up round of UG Counselling 2022. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following UG seat from the seat matrix of mop-up round." The seat will be withdrawn from the NEET UG seat matrix before the mop-up round seat allotment results are declared.  
     

    NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 

    As per the recent updates, the NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 will be announced on December 3, 2022. Candidates whose names appear on the seat allotment list must report to their assigned colleges between December 4 and 10. Candidates had the opportunity to lock their choices till 11:55 pm yesterday - November 29, 2022.

