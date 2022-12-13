NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-up Round Reporting Ends Today, Check Updates Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the NEET UG Mop-Up round reporting 2022 today - December 13. Candidates who have not reported to their respective colleges must do the same by today. While going for NEET UG mop-up round reporting 2022, they must carry the required documents for further admission process. Recently, MCC has revised the dates for State, deemed plus Central, and All India Quota seats. The revised mop-up round dates were from December 6 to 13, 2022.

Earlier, MCC released the provisional result for the NEET UG Mop-up round on December 7, 2022. However, the final result was declared after considering the objections raised by candidates. Further, they have to report to their allotted colleges latest by today- December 13, 2022. It must be noted that only selected candidates can report to their respective colleges along with the necessary documents.

List of Documents required for NEET UG Mop-Round Counselling 2022

As per the schedule released by MCC, selected candidates can report to their allotted colleges till today - December 13, 2022. However, they must carry the required documents for further procedure. Here is a list of documents required for the NEET UG Counselling Mop-up round -

NEET UG 2022 Admit card

NEET UG 2022 Allotment letter issued by MCC

NEET UG 2022 Result

Class 10th Marksheet or birth certificate

Class 12th certificate

Valid photo ID proof- Aadhar Card, passport, etc

Passport size photo

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any)

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round

Candidates who could not qualify in the NEET UG mop-up round can opt for a stray vacancy round. However, they must note that no new registrations or payment options will be entertained in the online stray vacancy round. However, no choice filling will be held for stray vacancy round. MCC will announce the stray vacancy result on December 16, 2022, and the reporting will start from December 17, 2022.

