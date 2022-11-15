NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Result OUT at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Final List Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2022 Final Allotment Results for Round 2 Counselling. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment process can visit the official website to download the Final Allotment Result for Round 2.

The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Final Allotment List is available as a PDF document containing the list of students along with their rank and the college and course allotted to them. Earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee had released a provisional list consisting of the details of students and the colleges allotted.

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result through the link available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Final allotment list is also available below.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Final List - Click Here

Those students who have been allotted the seats and college of their choice can report to the allotted institution with all the required documents until November 18, 2022, and complete the admission procedure. With the second round allotment list out, MCC will begin the registration process for the Mop-Up Round Counselling.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List

The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List is available on the official website. For students to check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 allotment list they can visit the official website and click on the allotment link given on the homepage.

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Final Result Round 2 UG 2022’ link

Step 3: Download the PDF document for further admission reference

Details mentioned on the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Final Result

The NEET UG 2022 Final Result will contain the candidate rank, college and course allotted and the category under which the allotment has been made. The Final Result will also contain the Round 1 allotment details.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Announced, Final List Today, Check at mcc.nic.in