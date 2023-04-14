NID DAT 2023: B.Des Mains Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here

NID DAT 2023 Main Admit Card: The National Institute of Design has issued the NID DAT 2023 main exam admit card. Candidates appearing for the B.Design entrance test scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023, can visit the official website to download the admit card.

To download the NID DAT main exam admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their email id and date of birth in the admit card download link. Candidates must also note that the admit card of the NID DAT main exam is a mandatory document which has to be carried by students appearing for the exams. Entry inside the exam hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket.

Candidates can download the B.Design main exam admit card through the link available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also download the admit card for the main exam through the direct link given here.

Steps to download NID DAT Main Admit Card 2023

The link for students to download the NID DAT 2023 main exam admit card for the B.Design programme is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the hall ticket for the exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Institute of Design

Step 2: Click on the B.Design Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the email id and date of birth

Step 4: The main exam admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the exam admit card for further reference

Details Given on NID DAT 2023 Admit Card

The NID DAT admit card for the B.Design programme will include the following details

Candidate Name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Duration of exam

Subjects appearing

Instructions for candidates

Along with the admit card students are also advised to carry with them a valid photo id card which has to be shown at the exam centre. Further details regarding the main exam will be available on the official website.

