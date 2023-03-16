NID DAT Prelims Result 2023 for BDes Programme Declared, Get Direct Link Here

NID DAT Prelims Result 2023 OUT: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Preliminary result for the BDes programme today i.e. March 16, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the aptitude test can check out the NID DAT Prelims Result 2023 on the official website i.e.admissions.nid.edu. They need to enter the login credentials- email ID and date of birth (DOB) to access the NID BDes Result 2023.

As per the official schedule, examinees can submit a rechecking request from March 30 to April 1, 2023. Those who are not satisfied with their result must submit the request before the deadline. However, the authorities will conduct the NID DAT Mains 2023 exam from April 29 to 30, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can get the direct link to access NID DAT Prelims Result 2023 here.

How to Check NID DAT Prelims Result?

Candidates who appeared in the DAT prelims exam can check out the NID BDes Result 2023 on the official website. They can go through the elbow-mentioned steps to check the scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NID BDes Result 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the email ID and DOB

Step 4: The NID DAT Prelims Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the scores carefully

Step 6: In case of discrepancies, submit rechecking request

NID DAT 2023 Dates

Event Date NID DAT 2023 Result March 16, 2023, Rechecking request for DAT prelims March 30 to April 1, 2023 Download admit card for NID DAT mains April 14, 2023 NID exam date 2023 (mains) April 29 to 30, 2023 NID DAT 2023 mains result May 18, 2023

