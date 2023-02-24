NIFT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

NIFT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the objection window for NIFT 2023 Answer Key today- February 24, 2023. Thus, candidates who appeared in the GAT 2023 exam and are not satisfied with the answer key released by authorities must only challenge the same by 12.00 am today. To raise objections, they can visit the official website of NIFT i.e. nift.ac.in

Candidates have to log in using their ID and password to raise objections. However, it must be noted that they are required to pay Rs 500 per objection raised by them. If the objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised. Afterward, the authorities will release a NIFT 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website.

Important Instructions Regarding NIFT 2023 Answer Key Objection

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per objection

If the objection is found to be true, the answer key will be revised accordingly

No objection will be entertained through other modes- email or postal letter, etc

Candidates should submit valid input and specifications for the re-examination of answer key

How to Raise Objections Against NIFT 2023 Answer Key?

As per schedule, today is the last date to raise objections against NIFT 2023 answer key. Candidates can raise objections against on the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. niftadmissions.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on GAT 2023 Answer Key

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: View the answer key and raise an objection (if any)

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents (if any)

Step 6: Confirm the changes and save the page

