NIMCET Result 2022 (Declared): Check NIMCET 2022 Results online via official website - nimcet.in, Get Direct Link Here

NIMCET Result 2022 (Declared): NIMCET 2022 Result for the recently held NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, has been declared Today. As per the latest update, NIT Jamshedpur has declared the NIMCET Result 2022 for the recently held national-level entrance examination. NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, NIMCET 2022 for the national-level entrance examination to screen candidates for admission to the computer application programmes offered by NITs. NIMCET is a Common Entrance Test conducted at the national level to screen candidates for admission to MCA programmes offered by NITs.

NIMCET Result 2022 Scorecards sent via Email

Taking an unusual approach to NIMCET 2022 Result declaration process, the organization institute has decided to share the scorecards directly with students. NIMCET Result 2022 has been declared in the form of digital scorecards which have been sent to the candidates on their registered email ids. The official notice that has been shared on the official website says "The result of NIMCET-2022 has been sent to the candidate's registered email. The scorecard will be available to download shortly.”

NIMCET Counselling 2022 to Begin from 7th July

With the NIMCET 2022 Results declared, the next step in the admission cycle would be counselling process. According to the details shared by NIT Jamshedpur, the online counselling process for the NIMCET 2022 will be held from 7th July 2022. Candidates who have appeared for NIMCET 2022 and qualified as per the cut-off marks will be called in to participate in the counselling process. As part of the NIMCET 2022 counselling registration, candidates will have to fill their choices for institute and courses and they would be allotted seats for the same as per their rank.