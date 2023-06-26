NIOS 10th Result 2023 Declared For April Exam, Download public exam secondary marksheet at results.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th Result 2023 OUT: National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS public exam class 10 result for April session. Students can check their NIOS results 2023 online through the official: nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. They have to use their enrollment number to download NIOS 10th result marksheet. It is also expected that students can check their NIOS class 10th result via SMS and DigiLocker.

This year, NIOS Class 10 exams were conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023. They will be notified soon when they can collect their migration-cum-transfer certificates and marksheet-cum-certificates at the official website. Earlier, the class 12th result was announced on June 23, 2023.

NIOS Result 2023 Date for Secondary Public Exams

The officials did not announce the NIOS 10th result date officially. However, the result has been released. Students can check below the table to know NIOS class 10th April-May result and exam date:

Events Dates NIOS 10th Result Announced NIOS April Exam April 6 to May 8, 2023

Official Links to check NIOS Public Exam Secondary April-May Result 2023?

To check class 10th results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website might not work at that time. In that case, students can download their NIOS class 10th marksheet at these websites:

nios.ac.in results.nios.ac.in

How to check NIOS Class 10th Result 2023 Online?

The board releases the result for class 10th students online at the official website. They can check their NIOS public exam result April 2023 online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on result link and open Secondary

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter enrollment number and captcha code and submit it

Step 5: NIOS board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to Check NIOS 10th Result 2023 Name Wise?

The official results website of NIOS does not provide the option of checking the class 10th result name-wise 2023. Students have to enter their enrollment number to download the result from the online NIOS result website class 10.

What information is mentioned on NIOS Secondary Result Marksheet 2023?

Students must go through the information mentioned on their online nios.ac.in result marksheet. In case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification. It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on it:

Enrollment number Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary) Name Total marks Mother’s name Subject-wise marks in theory Father’s name Exam month and year Date of birth Subject-wise marks in practical Abbreviations Qualifying marks

NIOS 10th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Students are required to secure the minimum passing marks to qualify in the exam. Check the table below to know NIOS result passing marks:

Particular NIOS 10th Criteria Theory exam passing marks At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical) Practical exam passing marks At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical) Aggregate passing marks At least 33% aggregate marks Minimum subjects to pass At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

Previous Years’ NIOS 10th Result Statistics

Students can check below the pass percentage of both the session below of last few years:

Sessions and Years Students Appeared Pass Percentage April 2019 Around 1.7 lakh 34.42% October 2019 - Around 39% April 2019 Around 1.7 lakh 34.42% October 2018 118805 39.25% April 2018 174365 34.42% October 2017 105729 31.86% April 2017 135234 38.89% October 2016 116162 38.04%

