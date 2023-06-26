  1. Home
  3. NIOS 10th Result 2023 Declared For April Exam, Download public exam secondary marksheet at results.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th Result 2023 Declared For April Exam, Download public exam secondary marksheet at results.nios.ac.in

NIOS Result 2023 OUT: NIOS has declared the result for class 10th public exam online. Students can download their NIOS April exam marksheet for class 10th at results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. Check list of websites to get scores here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 11:09 IST
NIOS 10th Result 2023 OUT: National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS public exam class 10 result for April session. Students can check their NIOS results 2023 online through the official: nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. They have to use their enrollment number to download NIOS 10th result marksheet. It is also expected that students can check their NIOS class 10th result via SMS and DigiLocker.

This year, NIOS Class 10 exams were conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023. They will be notified soon when they can collect their migration-cum-transfer certificates and marksheet-cum-certificates at the official website. Earlier, the class 12th result was announced on June 23, 2023. 

NIOS 10th Result 2023 OUT - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NIOS Result 2023 Date for Secondary Public Exams 

The officials did not announce the NIOS 10th result date officially. However, the result has been released. Students can check below the table to know NIOS class 10th April-May result and exam date: 

Events

Dates 

NIOS 10th Result

Announced 

NIOS April Exam 

April 6 to May 8, 2023

Official Links to check NIOS Public Exam Secondary April-May Result 2023? 

To check class 10th results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website might not work at that time. In that case, students can download their NIOS class 10th marksheet at these websites:

nios.ac.in

results.nios.ac.in

How to check NIOS Class 10th Result 2023 Online? 

The board releases the result for class 10th students online at the official website. They can check their NIOS public exam result April 2023 online by following the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on result link and open Secondary 
  • Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter enrollment number and captcha code and submit it
  • Step 5: NIOS board result will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to Check NIOS 10th Result 2023 Name Wise?

The official results website of NIOS does not provide the option of checking the class 10th result name-wise 2023. Students have to enter their enrollment number to download the result from the online NIOS result website class 10. 

What information is mentioned on NIOS Secondary Result Marksheet 2023? 

Students must go through the information mentioned on their online nios.ac.in result marksheet. In case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification. It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on it: 

Enrollment number

Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary)

Name

Total marks

Mother’s name

Subject-wise marks in theory

Father’s name

Exam month and year

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks in practical

Abbreviations

Qualifying marks

NIOS 10th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Students are required to secure the minimum passing marks to qualify in the exam. Check the table below to know NIOS result passing marks:

Particular

NIOS 10th Criteria

Theory exam passing marks

At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical)

Practical exam passing marks

At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical)

Aggregate passing marks

At least 33% aggregate marks

Minimum subjects to pass

At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

Previous Years’ NIOS 10th Result Statistics

Students can check below the pass percentage of both the session below of last few years: 

Sessions and Years 

Students Appeared

Pass Percentage 

April 2019

Around 1.7 lakh

34.42%

October 2019

-

Around 39%

April 2019

Around 1.7 lakh

34.42%

October 2018

118805

39.25%

April 2018

174365

34.42%

October 2017

105729

31.86%

April 2017

135234

38.89%

October 2016

116162

38.04%

Also Read: NIOS Result 2023 Declared for Class 12 at results.nios.ac.in, Download Senior Secondary April-May Exam Marksheet Here

