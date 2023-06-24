NIOS Result 2023 Declared for Class 12 at results.nios.ac.in, Download Senior Secondary April-May Exam Marksheet Here

NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS public exam result for class 12. Candidates who have appeared for the Senior Secondary April-May examination can check their NIOS results through the official: nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. They have to use their enrollment number to download NIOS class 12th marksheet online.

It is also expected that NIOS results can be available on the Digilocker platform at digilocker.gov.in, like last year. Candidates will be notified soon on when they can collect their migration-cum-transfer certificates and marksheet-cum-certificates at the official website. As per the schedule released earlier, class 12 public exams were conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023.

NIOS 12 Public Exam Result 2023 Date

The board has released the NIOS result April-May exam. They can check below the date below:

Events Dates NIOS 12th Result Announced NIOS April Exam April 6 to May 8, 2023

Where check NIOS Senior Secondary April-May Result 2023?

To check class 12 results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the NIOS board might not work. In that case, students can download their NIOS 12 marksheet at these websites:

nios.ac.in

results.nios.ac.in

How to check NIOS 12th Result 2023 Online?

The board releases the result on the official website. Students of class 12 can check their NIOS public exam result April 2023 online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on result link and open Senior Secondary

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter enrollment number and captcha code and submit it

Step 5: NIOS board result for 12th will appear

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to check NIOS Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

They can also check their nios.ac.in result 2023 for senior secondary offline by using the SMS facility. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to get scores via message:

Step 1: Open SMS application on mobile phone

Step 2: Type NIOS12{roll_number}

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Step 4: NIOS result April-May will be sent as a reply to the same number

What details are mentioned in NIOS Exam Result 2023 Marksheet?

Candidates have to visit the respective Accredited institutes (AIs) after the NIOS result is announced to collect their NIOS mark sheets. The following details will be mentioned on it:

Enrollment number

Mother’s name

Subject-wise marks in theory

Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary)

Father’s name

Total marks

Name

Exam month and year

Qualifying status

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks in practical

Abbreviations

NIOS 12th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Particulars NIOS 12th Criteria Theory exam passing marks 33% separately, in theory, Practical exam passing marks 33% separately in practical Aggregate passing marks At least 33% aggregate marks Minimum subjects to pass At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

Also Read: AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared, Know How to Download Marks Memo Here