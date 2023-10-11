NIOS Warns Against Fake Websites and Mobile Apps, Releases List of Fraudulent URLs and Apps

NIOS Issues Warning: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued a total of 32 fake URLs and mobile apps resembling the real website. These fake websites are disseminating misleading information about NIOS. These platforms replicate the home pages and content of the original website with fraudulent intent. NIOS states, “It has come to the notice of the National Institute of open schooling (NIOS) that the some fake website and Apps has providing misleading information about NIOS.”

Further, the official clarifies that all the information regarding the NIOS exam and results will be available on the official website: nios.ac.in only. The open schooling board has warned all the stakeholders that responding online on such websites or apps could result in compromising crucial personal information that may be misused.

Which is the NIOS Real Website?

For any information related to NIOS, the students and their parents must only visit and follow the official website. If you come across any other website that displays information of NIOS, must be reported to: sap@nios.ac.in. Check the official website below:

NIOS Official Website nios.ac.in

NIOS Fake Websites

The below-mentioned websites have no affiliation with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Check the list of fake NIOS URLS here:

Fake NIOS Websites Fake NIOS Websites www.nios.ae nios-ac.in old-nios-ac.in www.nios.gen.in east.dpsbangalore.edu.in/nios-admissions Nios.ac.in-examresult.in www.bholananda.org/national_institute_of_open_schooling_nios niosadmission.co.in niosondemandexams.org niosexam.in niosac.in niosrcraipur.in nios.ac.in.hn/results old.nios.ac.in-results.in/nosresults/nos/oldmassr.htm niosrcraipur.in niosnoida.com www.niosus.com/ niosadm.com/ www.kapoorstudycircle.com/nios-admission/ sscoaching.in/admission-in-nios-stream-1_24.html www.svitm.com/nios-admission-in-assam.php jpeducation.in/nios-admission-eligibility/ timseducation.com/nios-admission/ eduflixindia.com/nios-admission/ www.toppersmantra.com/online-nios-10th-12th-admission-assam.html www.niosonline.in/ /academia.asia/nios-admission-in-calicut-6-month-nios-sslc-plus-two/ easyadmissions.org/nios-admission-2020-21-in-hyderabad-check-now/ eduempire.com/programs/nios-study-centre/ successinst.com/

NIOS Fake Mobile Apps

Students and Parents can check the list of fake mobile apps that are also available on Google Play. They must check the list below to be aware of fake information:

NIOS The S G Network

NIOS Study Material, Devilsgroup

NIOS Study Material, HindiHelp Group

NIOS Books, SuperCop

NIOS All Books, Mukesh Kaushik

Also Read: NIOS Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here