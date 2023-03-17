NIT Calicut PhD Admission 2023 Begins, Apply Till April 17

NIT Calicut PhD Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT Calicut) is inviting applications for Ph.D. programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the Ph.D. programmes on the official website. However, it must be noted that the last date to apply for NIT Calicut admissions is April 17, 2023.

The institute is offering Ph.D. admission to various programmes. They include architecture and planning, chemical engineering, civil engineering, chemistry, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering, mathematics, physics, materials science, biotechnology, and engineering and management studies.

NIT Calicut PhD Admission 2023 Scheme

NITS is offering Ph.D. admissions under various schemes. Interested candidates can check out the list of various schemes here.

Scheme 1: Full-time registration with Institute Fellowship or other Govt. Fellowships like CSIR-UGC JRF/KSCSTE/INSPIRE/QIP etc.

Scheme 2: Full-time registration under the Self-Sponsored category

Scheme 3: Full-time registration for candidates sponsored by Industry or other organizations including Educational Institutions

Scheme 4: Internal Registration for regular staff employed at NITC/ Research staff employed in funded projects at NITC. The Institute offers Ph.D. Programme under Internal registration for regular employees of the Institute

Scheme 5: External Registration for candidates from Industry or other organizations including Educational Institutions.

Scheme 6: This scheme is specifically for External Registration to Direct Ph.D. programme by candidates working in the industry who do not have a postgraduate degree but have relevant experience in reputed Industry

The official statement reads, “While a total of 300 seats are allocated per year for scheme I and II together there is no cap on admission for Ph.D. in other schemes provided the research area matches with that of the Department/School/Faculty Member concerned. Admissions to the doctoral programmes are through merit-based selection processes done twice a year.”

