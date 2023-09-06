NIT Raipur To Conduct Spot Admission For M.Tech, M.Sc. Programmes On September 8, Check Instructions Here

NIT Raipur Admission 2023: National Institute of Technology Raipur will be conducting the third spot admission round for the admission to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes on September 8, 2023. According to the notification released by the institute, the spot admission round will be conducted based on the merit of the candidate in their GATE/JAM exams.

Candidates interested in participating in the spot admission round are required to report at NIT Raipur between 10.30 am to 12.30 noon on September 8, 2023. The notification further states that candidates who have been admitted to any other institute through CCMT/ CCMN need not apply for the spot admission round.

NIT Raipur Spot Admission Round Date and Time

The spot admissions for the M.Tech and M.Sc programmes will be conducted on September 8, 2023 as per the official notification shared. Candidates are required to report for the spot admission round between 10.30 am to 12.30 noon. Candidates reporting after 12.30 Noon will not be considered for admission.

NIT Raipur Spot Admission Notification - Click Here

NIT Raipur Spot Admission Fee

Candidates need to carry with them a demand draft drawn in favour of the Director, NIT Raipur. The fee details are provided below.

Category M.Tech M.Sc OP, OBC and OP-EWS INR 50395/- INR 22895/- SC, ST and PwD INR 15395/- INR 15395/-

Candidates reporting for the spot admission round need to carry with them all the qualification-related documents along with a set of photocopies. Candidates also need to carry with them a demand draft of the programme fee. Candidates must note that in case an applicant is not offered admission then the demand draft shall be returned to them.

NIT Raipur Admission Instructions

For M. Tech. programmes, preference shall be given to GATE-qualified applicants

Non-GATE candidates shall have to appear in a test/interview that shall be conducted on the same day i.e., 08.09.2023 at the respective departments.

For the M. Sc. Programme, the applicant must have a valid JAM score.

Incase of M. Tech. programmes, if the applicant is eligible for admission to more than one specialization under a department, she/he may indicate her/his order of preference in the application form.

