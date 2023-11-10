NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today; Know How to Challenge Here

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU today: November 10, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections on the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The official notification reads, “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://phdentrance.samarth.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge.”

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

Candidates challenging the NTA PhD entrance exam 2023 provisional answer key will have to pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 200 per question challenged. If any of the claims are found to be true, the authorities will release a final answer key. Candidates can use the revised key to evaluate their marks.

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 was administered from October 26 to 31, 2023 across various parts of the country for granting admissions to Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

How to Challenge NTA PhD Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Sign in with application number and password

Step 3: Click on view/challenge answer key

Step 4: NTA PhD answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Raise objections and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the response and save it for future reference

What After NTA PhD Answer Key Objection Window is Closed?

After the closure of the objection window, experts will assess the challenges made, if any of them are found to be correct, a final/revised answer key will be released. On the basis of the final answer key, NTA PhD entrance exam 2023 results will be announced.

