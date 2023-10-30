NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Soon at swayam.nta.ac.in

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July semester till November 8, 2023. Interested candidates must apply at swayam.nta.ac.in before the deadline. Previously, the last date for registration is October 30, 2023.

“The candidates are informed that the last date for submission of Online Application Form for the July 2023 Semester has been extended to enable the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said Exam,” said NTA in its latest notification.

Candidates must note that the application form can be filled in online mode only. No offline applications will be entertained. One can apply for a maximum of 6 courses as per schedule and shifts available. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Events Existing last date Revised last date Online submission of application form October 12, 2023 to October 30, 2023 October 12, 2023 to November 8, 2023 Last date to make fee payment October 31, 2023 November 9, 2023 (up to 11:50 pm) Correction in application form November 1, 2023 to November 3, 2023 November 10, 2023 to November 12, 2023

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period,” NTA added. ‘

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Exam

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 exam will be conducted on November 30, December 1, and December 2. The duration of the exam will be three hours and it will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will run between 3 pm and 6 pm.

