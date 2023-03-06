Odisha CM Orders to Set Up Health University to Enhance Medical Education, Check Details Here

Odisha University of Health Sciences: As per the recent updates, the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday ordered to set up a health university in the state on the occasion of 107th birth anniversary of legendary politician Biju Patnaik.

As per the official notice, the Odisha government appointed March 5, 2023, as the date of the establishment of the Odisha Health University by the name, Odisha University of Health Sciences in exercise of the powers granted by the sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Odisha University of Health Sciences Act, 2021 (Odisha Act 22 of 2021).

According to the official notification released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, all the medical and allied health sciences colleges and institutions will stand affiliated to the Odisha University of Health Sciences from the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

The declaration comes on the birth anniversary of the veteran politician Biju Patnaik who served as the chief minister of Odisha two times.

Who was Biju Patnaik?

Biju Patnaik was a legendary politician who served as the chief minister of Odisha two times. His son Naveen Patnaik founded the Biju Janata Dal after Biju's death in 1997.

As per media reports, all the colleges that are offering undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses in health sciences, including Ayurveda, Modern Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Homoeopathy will now come under the limits of the university from the academic session 2023-24.

Odisha Health University

The Odisha government had earlier decided to establish a health university to simplify the medical education system as many institutions have been coming up in Odisha, the report further added.

According to the officials, the set of the Odisha health university will enhance the quality of medical education, research and patient care in the state.

