Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Window Opens; Exercise Web Options at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: The authorities have begun the choice filling/locking process for the second round. Candidates can fill their preferences and lock them until August 24, 2023, up to 11.55 PM. It is advisable to adhere to the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.
Also, only registered candidates of Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 are eligible to fill in and lock their preferences. Those who participated in Round 1 but did not join the allotted institute or chose seat upgradation can exercise web options.
How to Exercise Web Options in Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below steps to fill in their preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBBS/BDS registration tab
Step 3: Now, submit NEET application no., password, and security pin
Step 4: Click on the choice filling tab
Step 5: Enter the college and course preference as per priorities
Step 6: Lock the choices and submit them
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Vacancy of Seats
Check out the details below:
|
Institute
|
Number of Vacant Seats
|
BB Medical College And Hospital, Balangir
|
4
|
FM Medical College And Hospital, Balasore
|
0
|
HI-Tech Dental College, Bhubaneswar
|
97
|
52
|
MKCG Medical College, Brahmapur
|
24
|
PRM Medical College And Hospital, Baripada
|
8
|
SCB Dental College and Hospital, Cuttack
|
27
|
SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack
|
88
|
SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput
|
10
|
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla
|
16
|
51
|
SJ Medical College And Hospital, Puri
|
3
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Keonjhar
|
6
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh
|
9
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna
|
4
|
DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences and Hospital, Kairapari
|
53