Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Window Opens; Exercise Web Options at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: The authorities have begun the choice filling/locking process for the second round. Candidates can fill their preferences and lock them until August 24, 2023, up to 11.55 PM. It is advisable to adhere to the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

Also, only registered candidates of Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 are eligible to fill in and lock their preferences. Those who participated in Round 1 but did not join the allotted institute or chose seat upgradation can exercise web options.

How to Exercise Web Options in Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to fill in their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBBS/BDS registration tab

Step 3: Now, submit NEET application no., password, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the choice filling tab

Step 5: Enter the college and course preference as per priorities

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit them

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Vacancy of Seats

Check out the details below: