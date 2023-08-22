  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Window Opens; Exercise Web Options at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Window Opens; Exercise Web Options at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023:The choice filling and locking window for round 2 is open now. Check steps to exercise web options here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 22, 2023 11:14 IST
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: The authorities have begun the choice filling/locking process for the second round. Candidates can fill their preferences and lock them until August 24, 2023, up to 11.55 PM. It is advisable to adhere to the deadline as no further extensions may be provided. 

Also, only registered candidates of Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 are eligible to fill in and lock their preferences. Those who participated in Round 1 but did not join the allotted institute or chose seat upgradation can exercise web options. 

How to Exercise Web Options in Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to fill in their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBBS/BDS registration tab

Step 3: Now, submit NEET application no., password, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the choice filling tab 

Step 5: Enter the college and course preference as per priorities

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit them

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Vacancy of Seats

Check out the details below:

Institute

Number of Vacant Seats

BB Medical College And Hospital, Balangir

4

FM Medical College And Hospital, Balasore

0

HI-Tech Dental College, Bhubaneswar

97

HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital, Bhubaneswar

52

MKCG Medical College, Brahmapur

24

PRM Medical College And Hospital, Baripada

8

SCB Dental College and Hospital, Cuttack

27

SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack

88

SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput

10

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla

16

HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital, Rourkela

51

SJ Medical College And Hospital, Puri

3

Government Medical College and Hospital, Keonjhar

6

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh

9

Government Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna

4

DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences and Hospital, Kairapari

53

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023