Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship Exam on Nov 5; Get Admit Card at scertodisha.nic.in

Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship 2023 exam on November 5, 2023. Students going to appear in the forthcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: scertodisha.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

Class 8 students from government, government-aided or local body schools can appear in the Odisha NMMS 2023 exam. They do not have to pay any fee to appear in the Odisha scholarship exam.

There are a total of 3, 314 scholarships and these will be distributed among 30 districts. Also, there is a district-wise reservation for SC, ST SEBC and physically handicapped candidates.

The Odisha NMMS Scholarship 2023 question paper will be based on class 7 and 8 syllabus. Shortlisted candidates will get a scholarship amount of Rs 1,000 per month for 4 years from class 9 and 12 subject.

How to Download Odisha NMMS 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: scertodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the official website, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download it

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for exam purposes

Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship 2023 Exam Pattern

Check out the paper pattern below:

Mental Ability Test (MAT) Question paper consists of 90 multiple-choice questions on reasoning and critical thinking. Questions will be based on analogy , classification , numerical series, pattern , perceptron ,hidden figures, etc. Scholastics Aptitude Test (SAT) Qujestions will be derived from physics, chemistry, biology, history, political science, geography and economics.

