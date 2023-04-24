OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the admit card for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today i.e. April 24, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials i.e. application number and DOB to access it. Candidates can also get the OJEE 2023 admit card download link here
According to the schedule, the OJEE 2023 exam will be conducted from May 8 to 15, 2023. The exams will be conducted in three shifts from morning till evening. Candidates must note that the hall ticket is a mandatory document to get entry to the exam hall.
OJEE 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)
OJEE 2023 Exam Date and Timings
Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must be aware of the timings. Check out the complete schedule here.
|
Exam Date
|
Shift I: 9.00 AM – 11.00 AM
|
Shift II: 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM
|
Shift III: 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM
|
May 8, 2023
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
May 9, 2023
|
MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.)
|
MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.)
|
M. Tech (11 Subjects) M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Pharm (1 hour), B.CAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design)
|
May 11, 2023
|
MBA
|
MBA
|
(1 Hour Duration) LE Tech (B.Sc.), B.CAT (Film Editing)
|
May 12, 2023
|
B. Pharm
|
B. Pharm
|
B. Pharm
|
May 15, 2023
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
(1 Hour Duration) LE Pharm, Integrated MBA
|
—
How to Download OJEE 2023 Admit Card?
Eligible candidates can download the admission ticket on the official website. They will have to go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card OJEE 2023 link
Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB
Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the same
Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference
Details Mentioned on OJEE Hall Ticket 2023
The hall ticket will comprise various important details regarding the candidate and the OJEE exam. Check out the list of a few details here-
- Candidate’s name
- Candidate’s photo and signature
- Parents’ name
- Roll number
- Category
- Exam name
- Exam date and timings
- Instructions
Odisha JEE Admit Card 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
OJEEB - Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board
|
Exam Name
|
Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2023
|
Level Of Exam
|
State Level
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
April 24, 2023
|
Details Mentioned on Admit Card
|
Candidate’s name, Parents’ name, roll number, category, exam name, exam date and timings, instructions, etc
|
Exam Dates
|
May 8 to 15, 2023
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Courses Offered
|
B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm
|
Official Website
|
www.ojee.nic.in
