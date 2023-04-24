  1. Home
OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2023 admit card has been issued by the authorities on the official website. Interested candidates can access it by entering login credentials. Check how to download it here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 16:07 IST
OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the admit card for  Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today i.e. April 24, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials i.e. application number and DOB to access it. Candidates can also get the OJEE 2023 admit card download link here

According to the schedule, the OJEE 2023 exam will be conducted from May 8 to 15, 2023. The exams will be conducted in three shifts from morning till evening. Candidates must note that the hall ticket is a mandatory document to get entry to the exam hall.

OJEE 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

OJEE 2023 Exam Date and Timings

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must be aware of the timings. Check out the complete schedule here.

Exam Date

Shift I: 9.00 AM – 11.00 AM

Shift II: 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM

Shift III: 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM

May 8, 2023

LE Tech (Diploma)

LE Tech (Diploma)

LE Tech (Diploma)

May 9, 2023

MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.)

MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.)

M. Tech (11 Subjects) M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Pharm (1 hour), B.CAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design)

May 11, 2023

MBA

MBA

(1 Hour Duration) LE Tech (B.Sc.), B.CAT (Film Editing)

May 12, 2023

B. Pharm

B. Pharm

B. Pharm

May 15, 2023

LE Tech (Diploma)

(1 Hour Duration) LE Pharm, Integrated MBA

How to Download OJEE 2023 Admit Card?

Eligible candidates can download the admission ticket on the official website. They will have to go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card OJEE 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on OJEE Hall Ticket 2023

The hall ticket will comprise various important details regarding the candidate and the OJEE exam. Check out the list of a few details here-

  • Candidate’s name
  • Candidate’s photo and signature
  • Parents’ name
  • Roll number
  • Category
  • Exam name
  • Exam date and timings
  • Instructions

Odisha JEE Admit Card 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

OJEEB - Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board

Exam Name

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2023

Level Of Exam

State Level

Admit Card Release Date 

April 24, 2023

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Candidate’s name, Parents’ name, roll number, category, exam name, exam date and timings, instructions, etc

Exam Dates

May 8 to 15, 2023

Mode of Exam

Online

Courses Offered

B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm

Official Website

www.ojee.nic.in

FAQ

How can I download my OJEE admit card 2023?

Candidates need to visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in and enter login credentials- application number and password to download the admission ticket.

How many colleges are under OJEE?

Over 40 colleges accepts OJEE 2023 scores.
