OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the admit card for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today i.e. April 24, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials i.e. application number and DOB to access it. Candidates can also get the OJEE 2023 admit card download link here

According to the schedule, the OJEE 2023 exam will be conducted from May 8 to 15, 2023. The exams will be conducted in three shifts from morning till evening. Candidates must note that the hall ticket is a mandatory document to get entry to the exam hall.

OJEE 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

OJEE 2023 Exam Date and Timings

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must be aware of the timings. Check out the complete schedule here.

Exam Date Shift I: 9.00 AM – 11.00 AM Shift II: 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM Shift III: 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM May 8, 2023 LE Tech (Diploma) LE Tech (Diploma) LE Tech (Diploma) May 9, 2023 MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.) MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.) M. Tech (11 Subjects) M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Pharm (1 hour), B.CAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design) May 11, 2023 MBA MBA (1 Hour Duration) LE Tech (B.Sc.), B.CAT (Film Editing) May 12, 2023 B. Pharm B. Pharm B. Pharm May 15, 2023 LE Tech (Diploma) (1 Hour Duration) LE Pharm, Integrated MBA —

How to Download OJEE 2023 Admit Card?



Eligible candidates can download the admission ticket on the official website. They will have to go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card OJEE 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on OJEE Hall Ticket 2023

The hall ticket will comprise various important details regarding the candidate and the OJEE exam. Check out the list of a few details here-

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photo and signature

Parents’ name

Roll number

Category

Exam name

Exam date and timings

Instructions

Odisha JEE Admit Card 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body OJEEB - Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board Exam Name Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2023 Level Of Exam State Level Admit Card Release Date April 24, 2023 Details Mentioned on Admit Card Candidate’s name, Parents’ name, roll number, category, exam name, exam date and timings, instructions, etc Exam Dates May 8 to 15, 2023 Mode of Exam Online Courses Offered B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Official Website www.ojee.nic.in

