Over 75 Percent HP Government Colleges Operating without Principals, Check Details Here

HP Government: In Himachal Pradesh, more than 75 per cent of government colleges are functioning without having regular principals according to an official statement given by the General Secretary of the State College Teachers’ Association.

General secretary, R L Sharma told that principals’ positions are vacant in 119 colleges out of a total number of 156 government colleges available in the state. Moreover, 75 colleges are operating without their own buildings.

Mr Sharma further added that two posts of principals designated as officers On Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Higher education in Shimla are also empty. As per the notification, the Director of Higher Education, Amarjeet Sharma reported that 25 appointments of principals should be made by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

There are numerous government colleges that are working without a single principal. The documents are also ready for the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which will be held by the officials. However, a case is pending in the court and the officials are constantly waiting for the court orders to proceed with the DPC.

Implementation of National Education Policy 2020

A minimum number of 3,000 teachers are required for smooth functioning in the colleges and for the implementation of the multidisciplinary education system covered under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

There were 132 colleges in the state up to March 2022 reportedly and 24 new colleges were constructed in the past eight months with the major objective to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which is one of the key features of the NEP.

It was decided that the GER must be increased from 26.3 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035, as stated by the college teachers. About 75 per cent of principals are appointed through promotion and 25 per cent will be recruited directly. Mr Sharma appreciated the new Chief Minister for handling the current situation. The DPC meeting for promotion to the post of principal (college cadre) has not been arranged for over four years.

The last promotion for the post of principal took place on July 10, 2018, wherein 23 teachers were promoted as regular principals while 20 teachers were placed on officiating basis.

Association members highlighted the issue that after the last promotion drive, no promotion was made and many teachers have retired without promotion. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has issued orders to inform about the creation and upgradation of institutions. As per the reports, he also told that educational institutions were opened and upgraded without giving provisions on budget.

