Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration To End on December 30, Apply Soon at mygov.in

PPC 2023: MyGov is holding Pariksha pe Charcha like every year. In the session, PM Modi will be addressing the students, parents, and teachers before the board exams. The PPC 2023 registrations are midway and will conclude on December 30, 2022. In the due session, students will be motivated toward the attainment of goals and their queries will be resolved by the PM himself.

Moreover, students, parents, and teachers will get a chance to interact with PM Modi. Those who are willing to participate in the session must register themselves before the deadline. They will be shortlisted based on their writings submitted on the theme assigned. Everyone is allowed to participate in the session. However, they can also download the Certificate of Participation after the completion of the session.

How To Apply For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023?

MyGov is conducting registrations on Pariksha Pe Charcha. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in. They can follow these steps to register for PPC 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on participate now link

Step 3: Now, log in with the email and password

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Submit the entry and download confirmation page

Registration For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Certificate?

Those who get to participate in PPC 2023 must download their certificates. They can download the e-certificate from the official website i.e.mygov.in. They can go through these steps to download the PPC 2023 certificate-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mygov.in

Step 2: Log in with the registered credentials

Log in with the registered credentials Step 3: Now, click on download certificate option

Now, click on download certificate option Step 4: Enter asked details (if there) and submit

Enter asked details (if there) and submit Step 5: The PPC 2023 e-certificate will be displayed on screen

The PPC 2023 e-certificate will be displayed on screen Step 6: Check and download the certificate

Check and download the certificate Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a movement started by PM Modi in 2018 to bring together students, parents, teachers, and society to create an environment where niche individuality is appreciated. The primary aim of the movement is to de-stress the students ahead of their board exams. Winners get a Certificate of Appreciation and PPC kit. Moreover, all participants get an e-certificate of participation.

