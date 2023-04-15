Patna School Timings Changed Due to Scorching Heat, Check Details Here

Patna School Timings Changed: As per the latest updates, the district administration of Patna has changed the timings of schools due to a sharp rise in temperature. Dr. Chandrashekher Singh, the district magistrate of Patna has released a notification asking all schools to modify their start times from 6.30 to 11.30 in the morning from April 15 onwards. Previously, all district schools were open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Additionally, the administration has released instructions to lower the risk of student heat stroke

Dr. Chanrashekhar said, “Keeping in view of the intense heat conditions, we have decided to change the timing of the schools. The excessive heat is putting an adverse effect on the health of children. The temperature may rise more in Patna. Hence, we have decided no class in the afternoon. Such a guideline is also applicable on all the educational institutions, including coaching centers, colleges and other private institutions."

The Patna district education administrator had earlier on April 3 stated that all public and private schools for grades 9 through 12 will function from 6.30 am to 11.30 am instead of their previously announced timetable.

Heat Intensifies in Patna and Surrounding Areas

As Bihar's summer heat wave intensified, temperatures were frequently above 40 degrees Celsius throughout the state. The Patna district administration Friday instructed all school authorities in the nation's capital to modify their schedules as a result of the Met department's warning of extreme heat over the ensuing few days.

On April 13, Patna's maximum temperature was 41.5 degrees Celsius, Gaya's was 41.3 degrees Celsius, and Rohta's was 41.2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, Jamui recorded a high of 40.8 degrees, Aurangabad recorded a high of 40.7 degrees, and Khagaria recorded a high of 40.6 degrees.

