PGCET Rank List 2023 Expected This Week, Know How To Check Result Here

Karnataka PGCET Results 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the result of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 soon. Candidates can check the PGCET results of MBA, MCA and MTech streams at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Earlier, KEA released the final answer key based on that, it is expected that PGCET rank list 2023 will be released by this week. Those qualifying in the entrance test will be eligible for the Karnataka PGCET counselling process. The dates are expected to be announced soon after the release of entrance exam result.

When PGCET Results Will Be Announced 2023?

As of now the confirmed date and time have not been announced. However, candidates can check the expected date here:

Events Dates PGCET exam date September 23 and 24, 2023 Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key September 29, 2023 Karnataka PGCET final answer key November 16, 2023 Karnataka PGCET result link November 2023 (Expected) Karnataka PGCET counselling November 2023

How To Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2023?

To check the rank list and result, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET rank list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on: Karnataka PGCET result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout as well

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scorecard

KEA considers the marks of a candidate in the entrance test to allot rank in the Karnataka PGCET merit list. It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2023:

Candidate's name

PGCET number

Candidate type/category

PGCET 2023 rank

PGCET marks

Programme

