PGCET Rank List 2023 Expected This Week, Know How To Check Result Here

Karnataka PGCET Results 2023: KEA will soon be announcing the PGCET rank list pdf online at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates have to use their login credentials to download KEA Karnataka PGCET result 2023. Know steps to check here 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 20, 2023 13:40 IST
Karnataka PGCET Results 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the result of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 soon. Candidates can check the PGCET results of MBA, MCA and MTech streams at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. 

Earlier, KEA released the final answer key based on that, it is expected that PGCET rank list 2023 will be released by this week. Those qualifying in the entrance test will be eligible for the Karnataka PGCET counselling process. The dates are expected to be announced soon after the release of entrance exam result. 

When PGCET Results Will Be Announced 2023? 

As of now the confirmed date and time have not been announced. However, candidates can check the expected date here: 

Events

Dates

PGCET exam date

September 23 and 24, 2023

Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key 

September 29, 2023

Karnataka PGCET final answer key

November 16, 2023 

Karnataka PGCET result link 

November 2023 (Expected)

Karnataka PGCET counselling

November 2023

How To Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2023? 

To check the rank list and result, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET rank list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on: Karnataka PGCET result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout as well

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scorecard

KEA considers the marks of a candidate in the entrance test to allot rank in the Karnataka PGCET merit list. It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2023:

  • Candidate's name
  • PGCET number
  • Candidate type/category
  • PGCET 2023 rank
  • PGCET marks
  • Programme

