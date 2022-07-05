Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022: Nancy Rani Tops with 99.08%, Meet PSEB Class 10 Toppers Here

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the Punjab Board class 10 result today. As per the updates, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.94%. In terms of gender, girls have performed better than boys. The overall Punjab Board 10th pass percentage of regular girls is 99.34% whereas the boys pass percentage has been recorded at 98.83%. This year, 317 students' result has been withheld.

This year, a total of 3,23,361 students have appeared for the exam whereas 3,16,699 have passed in the Punjab PSEB 10th results 2022. The topper, Nancy Rani has secured 99.08%. The PSEB class 10th result 2022 has been announced in a press conference. However, the Punjab Board class 10th result 2022 link will be activated tomorrow at 10 AM at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022 Rank Name Marks 1st Rank Nancy Rani (Firozpur) 644/650 2nd Rank Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) 644/650 3rd Rank Komalpreet (Sangrur) 642/650

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Key Statistics

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Number of total students 3,23,361 Number of regular students 3,11,545 Number of students pass 3,16,699 Overall pass percentage 97.94%

Boys & Girls Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022

Girls and Boys Total Number Number of Regular Girls 1,41,528 Overall pass percentage of regular girls 99.34 Total number of regular boys 1,70,005 Total number of regular boys pass 1,68,022

District-Wise Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022

Name of districts Ranks Gurdaspur 1st Pathankot 2nd Firozpur Recorded Lowest Pass Percentage

Past Year’s Boys & Girls Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result

Years Girls’ Pass Percentage Boys’ Pass Percentage 2021 - - 2020 - - 2019 90.63 81.3 2018 95.34 90 2017 63.97 52.35

Past Year’s Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result

Years Overall Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2021 99.93 3,21,384 2020 - 3.17 lakh 2019 85.56 3,17,387 2018 59.47 3,68,295

