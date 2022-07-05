Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022: Nancy Rani Tops with 99.08%, Meet PSEB Class 10 Toppers Here

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the Punjab Board class 10 result today. As per the updates, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.94%. In terms of gender, girls have performed better than boys. The overall Punjab Board 10th pass percentage of regular girls is 99.34% whereas the boys pass percentage has been recorded at 98.83%. This year, 317 students' result has been withheld.
This year, a total of 3,23,361 students have appeared for the exam whereas 3,16,699 have passed in the Punjab PSEB 10th results 2022. The topper, Nancy Rani has secured 99.08%. The PSEB class 10th result 2022 has been announced in a press conference. However, the Punjab Board class 10th result 2022 link will be activated tomorrow at 10 AM at pseb.ac.in.
Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List
PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022
Rank
Name
Marks
1st Rank
Nancy Rani (Firozpur)
644/650
2nd Rank
Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur)
644/650
3rd Rank
Komalpreet (Sangrur)
642/650
Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Key Statistics
PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights
Number of total students
3,23,361
Number of regular students
3,11,545
Number of students pass
3,16,699
Overall pass percentage
97.94%
Boys & Girls Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022
Girls and Boys
Total Number
Number of Regular Girls
1,41,528
Overall pass percentage of regular girls
99.34
Total number of regular boys
1,70,005
Total number of regular boys pass
1,68,022
District-Wise Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022
Name of districts
Ranks
Gurdaspur
1st
Pathankot
2nd
Firozpur
|
Recorded Lowest Pass Percentage
Past Year’s Boys & Girls Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result
Years
Girls’ Pass Percentage
Boys’ Pass Percentage
2021
-
-
2020
-
-
2019
90.63
81.3
2018
95.34
90
2017
63.97
52.35
Past Year’s Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result
Years
Overall Pass Percentage
Total Students Appeared
2021
99.93
3,21,384
2020
-
3.17 lakh
2019
85.56
3,17,387
2018
59.47
3,68,295
Also Read: Punjab 10th Results 2022 (Declared): Know Minimum Marks Required to Qualify PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result Here