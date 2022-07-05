    Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022: Nancy Rani Tops with 99.08%, Meet PSEB Class 10 Toppers Here

    PSEB 10th Result Toppers List 2022: Punjab Board PSEB 10th result 2022 has been announced today at pseb.ac.in. A total of 312 students have secured top ranks. Along with the result, PSEB 10th toppers list has also been released. Check pass percentage & statistics here

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 13:34 IST
    Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022
    Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the Punjab Board class 10 result today. As per the updates, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.94%. In terms of gender, girls have performed better than boys. The overall Punjab Board 10th pass percentage of regular girls is 99.34% whereas the boys pass percentage has been recorded at 98.83%. This year, 317 students' result has been withheld.

    This year, a total of 3,23,361 students have appeared for the exam whereas 3,16,699 have passed in the Punjab PSEB 10th results 2022. The topper, Nancy Rani has secured 99.08%. The PSEB class 10th result 2022 has been announced in a press conference. However, the Punjab Board class 10th result 2022 link will be activated tomorrow at 10 AM at pseb.ac.in. 

    Punjab Board PSEB 10th Toppers List 

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    1st Rank

    Nancy Rani (Firozpur)

    644/650

    2nd Rank

    Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur)

    644/650

    3rd Rank

    Komalpreet (Sangrur)

    642/650

    Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Key Statistics

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights

    Number of total students

    3,23,361

    Number of regular students

    3,11,545

    Number of students pass

    3,16,699

    Overall pass percentage

    97.94%

    Boys & Girls Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 

    Girls and Boys

    Total Number

    Number of Regular Girls

     1,41,528 

    Overall pass percentage of regular girls

    99.34

    Total number of regular boys

     1,70,005 

    Total number of regular boys pass

     1,68,022 

    District-Wise Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 

    Name of districts 

    Ranks

    Gurdaspur 

    1st

    Pathankot

    2nd

    Firozpur

    Recorded Lowest Pass Percentage

    Past Year’s Boys & Girls Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 

    Years

    Girls’ Pass Percentage

    Boys’ Pass Percentage

    2021

    -

    -

    2020

    -

    -

    2019

    90.63

    81.3

    2018

    95.34

    90

    2017

    63.97

    52.35

    Past Year’s Pass Percentage in Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 

    Years

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Total Students Appeared

    2021

    99.93

    3,21,384

    2020

    -

    3.17 lakh

    2019

    85.56

    3,17,387

    2018

    59.47

    3,68,295

