Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Last Date, Apply At bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: The Punjab NEET PG counselling round 3 registration window will close today, September 25, 2023. As per the notification released by Bava Farid University of Health Sciences, the Punjab NEET PG round 3 registrations began on September 23, 2023. Those candidates participating in the third counselling round can visit the official website until 5 pm today to complete the registrations.

The Punjab NEET PG round 3 counselling schedules was revised after the cutoffs were lowered for admissions. Based on the revised cutoffs, candidates eligible to apply for the Punjab NEET PG counselling can complete the registration process. Following the announcement of the provisional merit list, students can enter their choices for the seat allotment.

Punjab NEET PG round 3 counselling registration link is available on the official website of BFUHS. Eligible candidates can also register through the direct link given here.

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 MDS Registrations - Click Here

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 MDMS Registrations - Click Here

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling

The Punjab NEET PG round 3 counselling registration window will be available until 5 pm today. To participate in the third round counselling, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the online registration process. Candidates must note that after the registrations are completed students will be provided with the provisional merit list indicating the list of students eligible for allotment.

The link for students to enter their choices for the third round allotment will open on September 29, 2023. Eligible candidates can enter their choice of course and college until October 3, 2023. The third round seat allotment result will be announced on October 7. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round can complete the reporting and admission process on October 9 and 10, 2023.

