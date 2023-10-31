Punjab NEET UG 2023 Second Extended Stray Vacancy Counselling Today, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET BDS Counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will be accepting applications for Punjab NEET UG round 2 stray vacancy counselling for BDS admission today: October 31, 2023, till 10 am. As per the official notice, candidates who are interested for counselling must reach the counselling venue at the specified time so that applications will be accepted upto 10 am. Thereafter no application will be entertained.
The six-month’s tuition fee will be collected on the spot in the shape of Demand Draft fvg. REGISTRAR, BFUHS, Faridkot payable at Faridkot or through the University Online Payment System. The Registration fee from fresh candidates will be collected on the spot.
Who are not eligible for Punjab BDS 2nd Extended Stray Vacancy Round?
As per the released notification, the below-mentioned candidates will not be considered for the Punjab BDS 2nd extended stray vacancy round counselling 2023.
- Candidates who have not registered for the 2nd extended stray vacancy round
- Candidate who joined/holding any seat upto extended stray round
- Candidate who has not joined the allotted seat in Stray or Extended Stray Vacancy Round
- If any candidate who has been allotted a seat in earlier rounds upto round 3 but did not join will not be considered for the respective college
Check the official notice here
Punjab BDS Admission 2023 Vacant Seats
Candidates appearing for the walk-in physical 2nd extended stray vacancy round counselling can check the leftover seats of BDS courses under NEET UG 2023 in the Dental Colleges in the state of Punjab.
|
Course
|
College Name
|
Vacant Seats
|
BDS
|
Adesh Institute Of Dental Sciences And
Research Bathinda
|
6
|
BDS
|
Desh Bhagat Dental College Gobindgarh
|
54
|
BDS
|
Genesis Institute Of Dental Sciences and Research
|
19
|
BDS
|
Gurunanak Dev Dental College Sunam
|
30
|
BDS
|
Luxmi Bai Dental College Patiala
|
11
|
BDS
|
Rayat Bahra Dental College Mohali
|
38
|
BDS
|
Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi
|
24
|
BDS
|
Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur
|
58
