Punjab NEET UG 2023 Second Extended Stray Vacancy Counselling Today, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET BDS Counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will be accepting applications for Punjab NEET UG round 2 stray vacancy counselling for BDS admission today: October 31, 2023, till 10 am. As per the official notice, candidates who are interested for counselling must reach the counselling venue at the specified time so that applications will be accepted upto 10 am. Thereafter no application will be entertained.

The six-month’s tuition fee will be collected on the spot in the shape of Demand Draft fvg. REGISTRAR, BFUHS, Faridkot payable at Faridkot or through the University Online Payment System. The Registration fee from fresh candidates will be collected on the spot.

Who are not eligible for Punjab BDS 2nd Extended Stray Vacancy Round?

As per the released notification, the below-mentioned candidates will not be considered for the Punjab BDS 2nd extended stray vacancy round counselling 2023.

Candidates who have not registered for the 2nd extended stray vacancy round

Candidate who joined/holding any seat upto extended stray round

Candidate who has not joined the allotted seat in Stray or Extended Stray Vacancy Round

If any candidate who has been allotted a seat in earlier rounds upto round 3 but did not join will not be considered for the respective college

Punjab BDS Admission 2023 Vacant Seats

Candidates appearing for the walk-in physical 2nd extended stray vacancy round counselling can check the leftover seats of BDS courses under NEET UG 2023 in the Dental Colleges in the state of Punjab.

Course College Name Vacant Seats BDS Adesh Institute Of Dental Sciences And Research Bathinda 6 BDS Desh Bhagat Dental College Gobindgarh 54 BDS Genesis Institute Of Dental Sciences and Research 19 BDS Gurunanak Dev Dental College Sunam 30 BDS Luxmi Bai Dental College Patiala 11 BDS Rayat Bahra Dental College Mohali 38 BDS Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi 24 BDS Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur 58

