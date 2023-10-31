  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Punjab NEET UG 2023 Second Extended Stray Vacancy Counselling Today, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Second Extended Stray Vacancy Counselling Today, Check Details Here

Punjab BDS Counselling 2023: BFUHS will be accepting applications for Punjab NEET UG round 2 stray vacancy counselling for BDS admission today: October 31, 2023. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 09:57 IST
Punjab NEET BDS Counselling 2023
Punjab NEET BDS Counselling 2023

Punjab NEET BDS Counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will be accepting applications for Punjab NEET UG round 2 stray vacancy counselling for BDS admission today: October 31, 2023, till 10 am. As per the official notice, candidates who are interested for counselling must reach the counselling venue at the specified time so that applications will be accepted upto 10 am. Thereafter no application will be entertained. 

The six-month’s tuition fee will be collected on the spot in the shape of Demand Draft fvg. REGISTRAR, BFUHS, Faridkot payable at Faridkot or through the University Online Payment System. The Registration fee from fresh candidates will be collected on the spot. 

Who are not eligible for Punjab BDS 2nd Extended Stray Vacancy Round? 

As per the released notification, the below-mentioned candidates will not be considered for the Punjab BDS 2nd extended stray vacancy round counselling 2023. 

  • Candidates who have not registered for the 2nd extended stray vacancy round
  • Candidate who joined/holding any seat upto extended stray round
  • Candidate who has not joined the allotted seat in Stray or Extended Stray Vacancy Round
  • If any candidate who has been allotted a seat in earlier rounds upto round 3 but did not join will not be considered for the respective college

Check the official notice here

Punjab BDS Admission 2023 Vacant Seats

Candidates appearing for the walk-in physical 2nd extended stray vacancy round counselling can check the leftover seats of BDS courses under NEET UG 2023 in the Dental Colleges in the state of Punjab. 

Course

College Name

Vacant Seats

BDS

Adesh Institute Of Dental Sciences And

Research Bathinda

6

BDS

Desh Bhagat Dental College Gobindgarh

54

BDS

Genesis Institute Of Dental Sciences and Research

19

BDS

Gurunanak Dev Dental College Sunam

30

BDS

Luxmi Bai Dental College Patiala

11

BDS

Rayat Bahra Dental College Mohali

38

BDS

Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi

24

BDS

Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur

58

Also Read: NVS Lateral Entry 2024 Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023