Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 choice filling starts, know steps here

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has started the counselling choice filling of Punjab MBBS/BDS for the NEET qualified candidates. Candidates can fill choices for Punjab NEET UG counselling online at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com and bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to fill the choices is July 30, 2023.

Based on the choices filled, seat availability, and NEET scores, seats will be allotted for Punjab MBBS/BDS admission 2023. The seat allotment process is scheduled from July 31 to August 1, 2023. Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be released on August 3, 2023.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

A total of 1750 MBBS and 1260 BDS seats will be allotted through the counselling rounds. Check below the released dates for Punjab NEET UG counselling dates:

Events Dates Last date to fill choices July 30, 2023 Punjab NEET seat allotment process July 31 to August 1, 2023 Punjab NEET seat allotment result August 3, 2023

How to fill choices for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can fill their choices online at the official website. Only registered candidates can fill in their choices for Punjab NEET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neetug.bfuhscounseling.com and bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on fill the online choices/preferences during 1st round of online counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS Course

Step 3: Login using the credentials generated

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the choices and save it

Objections in Punjab NEET UG Counselling Provisional Allotment List 2023

The last date for submission of objections in provisional Allotment list (if any) is August 5, 2023, up to 4 pm. Objections can be submitted only by personal appearance/visit along with relevant documents/records in the admission branch, BFUHS, Faridkot. In case there is any change in Punjab NEET provisional allotment after considering objections, IT will be displayed on the university website on August 5, 2023.

The selected candidates will be able to report to the provisionally allotted colleges and deposition of six months' tuition fee through the University Payment Gateway available on the university website in student login is scheduled between August 5, 2023, to 8, 2023.

