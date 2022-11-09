QS Asia University Ranking 2023: 19 Indian universities among Top 200

QS Asia University Ranking 2023: As per the latest QS Asia University Ranking 2023, 19 Indian Universities have been featured in the top 200 universities in Asia. Amongst the top institutions, IIT Bombay has been placed at the 40th position while IIT Delhi is at 46 and IISc Bangalore at 52.
This as per reports is the highest number that Indian Universities have ever received making it to the Top 200 list in the QS Asian Universities Ranking. 8 Indian Universities featured in the Top 200 QS Asia Ranking have improved their rankings as per the previous year.
QS Asia University Ranking 2023
QS Asia University Ranking 2023 was announced on November 8, 2022. The complete list of the top 200 institutions along with their ranking is provided below.
|
University/ Institution
|
Ranking
|
University/ Institution
|
Ranking
|
IIT Bombay
|
40
|
VIT Vellore
|
173
|
IIT Delhi
|
46
|
University of Calcutta
|
181
|
IISc Bangalore
|
52
|
Jadavpur University
|
182
|
IIT Madras
|
53
|
Anna University
|
185
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
61
|
Chandigarh University
|
185
|
IIT Kanpur
|
66
|
IIT Indore
|
185
|
University of Delhi
|
85
|
BITS Pilani
|
188
|
IIT Roorkee
|
114
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
188
|
JNU
|
119
|
Amity University Noida
|
200
|
IIT Guwahati
|
124
|
-
|
-
