    QS Asia University Ranking 2023: 19 Indian universities among Top 200

    QS Asia University Ranking 2023 has been announced. 19 universities and institutions make it to the top 200 list. Check the complete list and rankings here.

    Updated: Nov 9, 2022 14:23 IST
    QS Asia University Ranking 2023
    QS Asia University Ranking 2023

    QS Asia University Ranking 2023: As per the latest QS Asia University Ranking 2023, 19 Indian Universities have been featured in the top 200 universities in Asia. Amongst the top institutions, IIT Bombay has been placed at the 40th position while IIT Delhi is at 46 and IISc Bangalore at 52. 

    This as per reports is the highest number that Indian Universities have ever received making it to the Top 200 list in the QS Asian Universities Ranking. 8 Indian Universities featured in the Top 200 QS Asia Ranking have improved their rankings as per the previous year. 

    QS Asia University Ranking 2023

    QS Asia University Ranking 2023 was announced on November 8, 2022. The complete list of the top 200 institutions along with their ranking is provided below. 

    University/ Institution

    Ranking

    University/ Institution

    Ranking

    IIT Bombay

    40

    VIT Vellore

    173

    IIT Delhi 

    46

    University of Calcutta

    181

    IISc Bangalore

    52

    Jadavpur University

    182

    IIT Madras 

    53

    Anna University

    185

    IIT Kharagpur

    61

    Chandigarh University

    185

    IIT Kanpur

    66

    IIT Indore

    185

    University of Delhi

    85

    BITS Pilani 

    188

    IIT Roorkee

    114

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    188

    JNU

    119

    Amity University Noida

    200

    IIT Guwahati

    124

    -

    -

