QS Asia University Ranking 2023: 19 Indian universities among Top 200

QS Asia University Ranking 2023: As per the latest QS Asia University Ranking 2023, 19 Indian Universities have been featured in the top 200 universities in Asia. Amongst the top institutions, IIT Bombay has been placed at the 40th position while IIT Delhi is at 46 and IISc Bangalore at 52.

This as per reports is the highest number that Indian Universities have ever received making it to the Top 200 list in the QS Asian Universities Ranking. 8 Indian Universities featured in the Top 200 QS Asia Ranking have improved their rankings as per the previous year.

QS Asia University Ranking 2023

QS Asia University Ranking 2023 was announced on November 8, 2022. The complete list of the top 200 institutions along with their ranking is provided below.

University/ Institution Ranking University/ Institution Ranking IIT Bombay 40 VIT Vellore 173 IIT Delhi 46 University of Calcutta 181 IISc Bangalore 52 Jadavpur University 182 IIT Madras 53 Anna University 185 IIT Kharagpur 61 Chandigarh University 185 IIT Kanpur 66 IIT Indore 185 University of Delhi 85 BITS Pilani 188 IIT Roorkee 114 Jamia Millia Islamia 188 JNU 119 Amity University Noida 200 IIT Guwahati 124 - -

