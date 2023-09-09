Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 counselling registration 2023 ends today at rajugneet2023.com, merit list on Sept 10

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: RUHS College of Dental Sciences will close the registration window for round 3 counselling registration today. Candidates who are yet to apply for admission to Rajasthan MBBS, BDS in the state medical and dental medical colleges can fill up the form at the official website: rajugneet2023.com.

As per the schedule, the Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list 2023 will be released on September 10. Based on NEET score 2023 and ranks, the state counselling committee will declare the Rajasthan NEET seat allotment results on September 12, 2023.

Rajasthan MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 3

Candidates can check below the table to know the upcoming dates for Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 admission:

Events Dates Last date to register for Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 September 9, 2023 till 11:55 pm Last date for depositing the application fee September 9, 2023, till 4 pm Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list September 10, 2023 Document verification of defence, PM, NRI candidates September 11, 2023 ( 9 am ) Document verification of PwD candidates September 11, 2023 ( 9 am ) Rajasthan NEET UG Seat allotment result September 12 to September 18

How to register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3?

To be eligible for allotment result, candidates have to register online for Rajasthan NEET counselling. They can go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan MBBS, BDS registration 2023 link

Step 3: Login and fill up the application form

Step 4: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 5: Submit the form and keep a hard copy for future reference

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Fees

All candidates who have not registered earlier or those allotted/upgraded any seat in round 2 of and have not joined the allotted seat or those who resigned a seat, are required to fill application form again and must deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs.2000 (Rs.1200 for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as the candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lacs).

