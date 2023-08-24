  1. Home
RSOS 10th,12th Results 2023 Declared, Get Rajasthan Open School Result Link Here

Rajasthan Open School class 10 and 12 results 2023 has been  announced on the official website today, August 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the open school exams can check their results through the link given on the official website. 

Updated: Aug 24, 2023 19:07 IST
Rajasthan Open School Result 2023: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the Rajasthan Open School, RSOS class 10 and 12 results today, August 24, 2023. Students who have appeared for the open school exams will be able to check their results through the link given on the official website. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their admit card number. 

The Rajasthan Open School 10th and 12th result link is available on the official website - rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check their exam results and download the scorecard.

RSOS Result 2023 Declared - Click Here to Check

How to Check Rajasthan Open School Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Open School

Step 2: Click on the open school result link - rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number in the result link

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan Open Board 12th result 2023 for further reference

As per the data available, a total of 56,533 students registered for the Rajasthan open school class 10 exams out of which 43,584 students appeared while 66,266 students registered for the class 12 exams out of which 55121 students appeared.

Rajasthan Open School conducts the class 10 and 12 exams twice a year. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 10 students was 68.23% while the class 12 pass percentage was 49.23%

