Rajasthan University RPVT 2022 Result Declared, Check at rajuvas.org, Get Direct Link Here

RPVT 2022 Result: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry has declared the Rajasthan Pre-University Test 2022. Students who have appeared for RPVT 2022 exams can visit the official website of Rajasthan University to check the exam schedule.

Candidates can check the RPVT 2022 Results by entering the Login credentials in the Result link. With the results declared, Rajasthan University will shortly release the RPVT 2022 Merit list based on which admissions will be conducted to the B.V. Sc and A.H degree courses.

The RPVT 2022 Result is available on the official website - rajuvas.org. Candidates can also check the RPVT 2022 Results through the direct link available here.

RPVT 2022 Result - Direct Link

How to check RPVT 2022 Result

The RPVT 2022 Result has been announced on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the RPVT 2022 Result.

Step 1: Visit the RPVT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Admission section available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Result under RPVT 2022

Step 4: Enter User ID/ Registration Number and Password in the link provided

Step 5: The RPVT 2022 Result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the RPVT 2022 Result for further reference

Details Given on RPVT 2022 Result

The RPVT 2022 Result sheet is available on the official website. The result sheet will include the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of exam

Marks secured

Qualifying status

